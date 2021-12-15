Call Of Duty's Ricochet Anti-Cheat Launches Globally For Warzone On PC

Ricochet, the new anti-cheat protocol announced by Activision for its Call of Duty games, has been released globally for Call of Duty: Warzone on the PC.

The software was first tested in the Asia-Pacific region, where the team behind the program were able to stabilize the software and gain data on how cheaters cheat. From there, updates were made in order to release it on PC to everyone playing Warzone.

The global launch of the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat kernel-level driver on PC is the next stage of our expanding security efforts. Combating unfair play will be a continuous effort, but a battle we are dedicated to fighting.

Full update from #TeamRICOCHET: https://t.co/GOgffPHmQR pic.twitter.com/TaFt1KZncD — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 15, 2021

"The PC kernel-level driver for Ricochet Anti-Cheat is one element of a multi-faceted anti-cheat security initiative," the official blog post reads, "which also includes game monitoring, server-security updates, account authentication updates, and more."

According to an official FAQ posted by Activision, the "kernel-level driver" term refers to a piece of code that has high-level access to a player's computer while the software is running, including to the PC's hardware. A normal game, according to the blog, "operates on the user-level and has limited access to the kernel-level and other user-mode processes," meaning that Ricochet grants more access than a normal game. The program only works for Warzone on PC at the moment, with no timetable on when it will come to Call of Duty's other current game, Vanguard.