Call Of Duty Rambo DLC Is Coming May 20, Teaser Video Reveals

Call of Duty's John Rambo DLC is apparently coming on May 20. Activision has released a new teaser that uses the famous Rambo II line, "To survive a war, you gotta become a war."

If that tease wasn't strong enough, at around 9 seconds in the video, a shirtless character wielding what looks like Rambo's trademark compound bow and explosive arrows can be seen. Check it out below.

Activision started teasing the Rambo DLC for Call of Duty last week, leading many to believe the character is coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone as a new Operator. This new teaser hammers it home, and more licensed Operators may be in the works.

Another, more recent teaser points to John McClane from Die Hard coming to Call of Duty as a new playable soldier. If true, it appears Warzone is taking a page out of Fortnite's book by working with major brands to release character skins.

Warzone is immensely popular, boasting more than 100 million players. Activision has said it plans to support the game for a long time to come in the future, and licensed Operators like Rambo and McClane could be part of that ambition.

Activision has said its free-to-play games like Warzone and CoD: Mobile have "transformed" the series. Additionally, Activision confirmed that 2021's new Call of Duty game is coming from Sledgehammer (CoD: WWII) and it will have Warzone integration.