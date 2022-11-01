Call Of Duty Players Hope For Extinction Return After Nameplate Leak

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out for a few days, but players have already found a bug that allows you to see all of the emblems and calling cards in the game. The volume of alien-themed nameplates has led some players to believe that a Extinction-style mode may be coming to the game.

Extinction is a game mode featured in 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts that pitted a group of four players against waves of alien-like "Cryptids." It has many similarities to Left 4 Dead and its offshoots. Though Ghosts is one of the least successful entries in the franchise ever, Cryptids was praised by fans as a fresh take on the "zombies" modes that have become a staple of the franchise since Black Ops.

Based on the leak, there appear to be at least 15 alien-themed nameplates buried in Modern Warfare 2's code. That does seem like quite a lot for a mere cameo or Easter egg, but at this point, it could definitely go either way. Extinction seems like exactly the sort of thing that Call of Duty's developers would bring back at some point.

It's worth noting that 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare did not feature zombies because of its realistic setting, so we'll have to see if Infinity Ward is willing to push the envelope on that in this sequel. In other Modern Warfare 2 news, it notched the biggest launch for the series ever on the PlayStation Store.