Call Of Duty Players Hope For Extinction Return After Nameplate Leak

Nameplates from a large Modern Warfare 2 leak have players hoping for a return of the cryptid-slaying Extinction mode.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out for a few days, but players have already found a bug that allows you to see all of the emblems and calling cards in the game. The volume of alien-themed nameplates has led some players to believe that a Extinction-style mode may be coming to the game.

Extinction is a game mode featured in 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts that pitted a group of four players against waves of alien-like "Cryptids." It has many similarities to Left 4 Dead and its offshoots. Though Ghosts is one of the least successful entries in the franchise ever, Cryptids was praised by fans as a fresh take on the "zombies" modes that have become a staple of the franchise since Black Ops.

Click To Unmute
  1. The Highs And Lows Of Modern Warfare 2's Launch | GameSpot News
  2. God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Odin & Freya
  3. Evil West - Game Overview Trailer
  4. Riven Announcement
  5. Apex Legends: Eclipse Battle Pass Trailer
  6. MultiVersus - Black Adam Gameplay Trailer
  7. History of God of War
  8. Men of War II — Dev Diary #2
  9. DOTA 2 - Cave Johnson Announcer Pack
  10. Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Overview Trailer
  11. Gungrave G.O.R.E - Brandon Heat
  12. Return of the Damned: A Sea of Thieves Adventure | Cinematic Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Modern Warfare II Accolades Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Based on the leak, there appear to be at least 15 alien-themed nameplates buried in Modern Warfare 2's code. That does seem like quite a lot for a mere cameo or Easter egg, but at this point, it could definitely go either way. Extinction seems like exactly the sort of thing that Call of Duty's developers would bring back at some point.

It's worth noting that 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare did not feature zombies because of its realistic setting, so we'll have to see if Infinity Ward is willing to push the envelope on that in this sequel. In other Modern Warfare 2 news, it notched the biggest launch for the series ever on the PlayStation Store.

Best Call Of Duty: Warzone Licensed Skins, From Terminator To Snoop Dogg
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)