Call Of Duty's Oktoberfest DLC Lets You Shoot Beer Bullets

Oktoberfest is quickly approaching, and while your in-person beer-drinking plans may be interrupted due to COVID, you can celebrate everything beer in Call of Duty with some special DLC.

The previously announced Oktoberfest Bundle is out now for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, and perhaps the most fun thing about it is that it lets you shoot beer bullets. "Grab your lederhosen and slosh your way through the battlefield," Activision said.

The DLC bundle comes with the Lederhosen operator skin for Beck, as well as two weapon blueprints themed around booze called Hefeweizen and Kolsch, along with a knife called Keg Tap. It also comes with a "beer tracer fire effect," which emits beer cans. There is also a new finishing move, Tapped Out, in which your soldier tosses the enemy into the air and drop-kicks them in the face. A "Happy Hour" watch where all the numbers are beer is included as well, along with a "Prost" calling card. You can see everything in the Oktoberfest Bundle in the video below.

Call of Duty has added many different DLC bundles, including weed camo and Judge Dredd recently, but the Oktoberfest Bundle is actually a first-of-its-kind offering. Players who buy the bundle, which costs 2,400 Call of Duty Points, can earn back some Call of Duty Points by completing challenges.

The Oktoberfest Bundle is one of the final new DLC offerings for Season 5, which is expected to end in early October based on the in-game countdown timer.

The next Call of Duty game is Vanguard, which is developed by Sledgehammer Games and launches in November. A beta test took place earlier in September, and the studio is making a series of changes based on feedback, including "nerfing the sun" and "removing dognados."

As for Warzone, the battle royale game is adding a brand-new map, Warzone Pacific, later this year. It is the biggest refresh for the game to date, completely replacing the existing map, Verdansk, and adding a new anti-cheat system.

Activision Blizzard is facing a lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for sexual harassment and discrimination against women. Activision Blizzard has been accused of shredding evidence related to the investigation. Separate from this, the SEC is investigating Activision Blizzard and has served subpoenas to executives, including Bobby Kotick.