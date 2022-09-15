Call Of Duty Next Biggest Announcements

The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.

Here is everything announced for Warzone 2.0 at Call of Duty Next, including a map reveal and new mechanics.

The mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone will feature some familiar locations for players already familiar with Warzone, as well as cross-progression with the console and PC versions of Warzone.

We spoke with Activision about how cross-progression will work in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Check out the full reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0.

Here is everything you can get hands-on with in Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta.

Third-person multiplayer was previously featured in 2009's Modern Warfare 2.

Activision's exclusivity partnership with Sony continues with MW2 and Warzone 2.0.