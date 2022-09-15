Call Of Duty Next Biggest Announcements

The big reveal event showcased more of Modern Warfare 2 and confirmed details on Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile.

By on

Comments

The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.

CoD: Warzone 2.0 Releases In November With New Map Al Mazrah, Mechanics, And DMZ Mode

Here is everything announced for Warzone 2.0 at Call of Duty Next, including a map reveal and new mechanics.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarok Gets A Story Trailer, DualSense Controller | GameSpot News
  2. Introducing Gunsmith 2.0 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 Open Beta Livestream
  4. CODNext Showcase Livestream | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown
  6. TGS2022 Street Fighter 6 Special Program Livestream
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile Warzone - Pre-register Now
  8. Oni Operator Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  9. 10 Minutes of Like a Dragon: Ishin! Gameplay
  10. Overwatch 2 - Official Kiriko Gameplay Trailer
  11. NBA 2K23 Video Review
  12. Warframe | Official Prime Resurgence Return Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Modern Warfare II Multiplayer & Warzone 2.0 | Call of Duty: NEXT Reveal Trailer

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer

The mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone will feature some familiar locations for players already familiar with Warzone, as well as cross-progression with the console and PC versions of Warzone.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Is A Separate Game, Not A Port

We spoke with Activision about how cross-progression will work in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Click To Unmute
Call of Duty: Mobile Warzone - Pre-register Now
  1. God of War Ragnarok Gets A Story Trailer, DualSense Controller | GameSpot News
  2. Introducing Gunsmith 2.0 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 Open Beta Livestream
  4. CODNext Showcase Livestream | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown
  6. TGS2022 Street Fighter 6 Special Program Livestream
  7. Oni Operator Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  8. Modern Warfare II Multiplayer & Warzone 2.0 | Call of Duty: NEXT Reveal Trailer
  9. 10 Minutes of Like a Dragon: Ishin! Gameplay
  10. Overwatch 2 - Official Kiriko Gameplay Trailer
  11. NBA 2K23 Video Review
  12. Warframe | Official Prime Resurgence Return Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer For MP And Warzone 2.0 Shows New Ways To Fight

Check out the full reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0.

Everything Announced For The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta

Here is everything you can get hands-on with in Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Adding Third-Person Mode To Multiplayer

Third-person multiplayer was previously featured in 2009's Modern Warfare 2.

PlayStation-Exclusive Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 Content Revealed

Activision's exclusivity partnership with Sony continues with MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

Best Call Of Duty: Warzone Licensed Skins, From Terminator To Snoop Dogg
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Call of Duty: Warzone
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)