Call Of Duty Next Biggest Announcements
The big reveal event showcased more of Modern Warfare 2 and confirmed details on Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile.
The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.
CoD: Warzone 2.0 Releases In November With New Map Al Mazrah, Mechanics, And DMZ Mode
Here is everything announced for Warzone 2.0 at Call of Duty Next, including a map reveal and new mechanics.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer
The mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone will feature some familiar locations for players already familiar with Warzone, as well as cross-progression with the console and PC versions of Warzone.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Is A Separate Game, Not A Port
We spoke with Activision about how cross-progression will work in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer For MP And Warzone 2.0 Shows New Ways To Fight
Check out the full reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0.
Everything Announced For The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta
Here is everything you can get hands-on with in Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Adding Third-Person Mode To Multiplayer
Third-person multiplayer was previously featured in 2009's Modern Warfare 2.
PlayStation-Exclusive Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 Content Revealed
Activision's exclusivity partnership with Sony continues with MW2 and Warzone 2.0.
