Call Of Duty: MW2, Warzone 2, And Mobile Adding Pogba, Neymar Jr., and Messi

As rumored, the a trio of famous footballers are heading to Call of Duty. Activision officially announced that Paul Pogba, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi are "suiting up" for Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, and Call of Duty. Mobile. This presumably means they will be playable characters in those titles.

Activision announced this with some teaser art showing each athlete's locker, but instead of cleats and a jersey, we see military gear (and also soccer balls).

The Men's World Cup begins this month in November, and all three are competing--Neymar Jr. for Brazil, Pogba for France, and Messi for Argentina.

The Pogba and Neymar Jr. operators for Call of Duty already leaked, but we've yet to see what Messi's character looks like.

Pogba and Neymar in the new Call of Duty 🎮 pic.twitter.com/uN4A5mXhQY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 27, 2022

There is no word yet on pricing or a release date for the new footballers in Call of Duty, but keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest. Neymar Jr. and Messi are having a big year in video games, as both athletes were also recently added to PUBG.

Modern Warfare II was officially released on October 28 and it had the fastest start in Call of Duty history in terms of revenue. It earned $800 million worldwide in just three days, surpassing the previous record-holder, 2011's Modern Warfare 3, which made $755 million in five days.

For more on Modern Warfare II, check out GameSpot's Modern Warfare II campaign and Modern Warfare II multiplayer reviews. Another Call of Duty game, Warzone 2.0, will be released on November 16.