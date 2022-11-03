Call Of Duty: MW2 Composer Says Soundtrack Does Not Meet Her "Artistic Intent"

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II composer Sarah Schachner has distanced herself from the game's upcoming soundtrack release, saying the forthcoming album does not meet her "artistic intent." She also said she is leaving Modern Warfare and Warzone behind due to a poor working condition with the game's audio director.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Schachner said, "What will be released on the soundtrack is not my artistic intent in regards to mixing and mastering." She added that she does not have control over how her music is presented in Modern Warfare II. Schachner went on to say that she and other members of the audio team have soundtrack masters in hand, but they may never be released by her estimation.

"I would like to acknowledge the incredible hard work of the audio team as a whole, and I hope you still enjoy it because I put so much work and effort into it," Schachner said.

Additionally, Schachner said she is finished making music for Modern Warfare II and Warzone. "I am sad to say I can no longer continue to compose music" for those games, she said. "Over the past couple of months, the working dynamic with the audio director has become increasingly challenging and I don't see any path forward."

Many of you have been asking about the MWII soundtrack release.

— Sarah Schachner (@SarahSchachner) November 3, 2022

On October 20, the day Modern Warfare II's campaign was released in early access, Schachner put out a far more positive-sounding statement about the game's music. She hyped up the launch of her score, saying it will be out "very soon" with more details to come.

My score for #ModernWarfareII will be out very soon. Score details to come! 💚🖤

— Sarah Schachner (@SarahSchachner) October 20, 2022

Schachner, who is based in Los Angeles, also composed the music for 2019's Modern Warfare reboot. She has also worked on music for BioWare's Anthem, Assassin's Creed Origins, and the 2022 movie Prey.

GameSpot has contacted Activision in an attempt to get more details regarding what's happening with Modern Warfare II's soundtrack release.

Modern Warfare II was officially released on October 28 and it had the fastest start in Call of Duty history in terms of revenue. It earned $800 million worldwide in just three days, surpassing the previous record-holder, 2011's Modern Warfare 3, which made $755 million in five days.

For more on Modern Warfare II, check out GameSpot's Modern Warfare II campaign and Modern Warfare II multiplayer reviews. Another Call of Duty game, Warzone 2.0, will be released on November 16.