Call Of Duty MW2 And Warzone 2 Season 1 Patch Notes Revealed
Warzone 2.0 has launched alongside the start of Season 01.
Warzone 2.0 launches today, but that's not all. The first season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 is out now, ushering in a new battle pass, more maps, additional weapons, and bug fixes. The full patch notes for the Season 01 update have been posted online, and can be seen below.
The Season 01 patch notes include a range of weapon balancing changes, including the M4 seeing hip spread reduction, the Kastov 545 having its ADS speed increased, and a general nerf for a variety of guns like the Lockwood 300, which sees its damage range reduced.
In terms of new content, Modern Warfare II multiplayer adds a small new map, Shoot House, and a new Operator, Zeus, is now available (he can be unlocked instantly by purchasing the battle pass). The new hardcore mode, which is now called Tier 1, is also now live in Modern Warfare II, but the CDL Moshpit playlist has been delayed.
Also new in Warzone 2.0 today is DMZ, in which players work together to complete objectives. There are locked areas on the map that players can open with specific keys once they find them. Players will fight against other human and AI characters with the aim of getting to the chopper at the end for exfil.
The full patch notes, written by Activision, are posted below. For more, check out this official Trello board that shows what bugs and issues the developers are tracking in real time. Keep checking back with GameSpot for lots more on Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, and DMZ in the time ahead.
Season 01 Patch Notes
WEAPON BALANCING
» Assault Rifles «
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Assault Rifles
Kastov 545
- ADS speed increase
- Improved ironsight ADS sight picture
Kastov-74u
- ADS speed decrease
- Hip spread increase
M4
- Hip spread reduction
M16
- Rate of fire increase
- Hip spread reduction
- Recoil recenter speed increase
- Shot grouping improvement
- Increase ADS movement speed
- Increase strafing movement speed
- Semi auto recoil reduction
- Semi auto damage reduction
STB 556
- Close range damage reduction
- Reduced sprint to fire speed
» Battle Rifles «
FTac Recon
- ADS speed improvement
- 5 round magazine - speed and handling improvement
- Increased flinch caused by bullets
- Hip spread decrease
SO-14
- Increased hip fire when full auto
» Handguns «
- Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns
» Light Machine Guns «
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns
» Marksman Rifles «
Lockwood 300
- Damage range reduction
SA-B 50
- Minor increase to flinch when hit
SP-R 208
- Large increase to flinch when hit
» Shotguns «
- Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns
Bryson 800
- Close range damage increase
- Hip spread increase
» Submachine Guns «
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns
FFS Hurricane
- ADS move speed increase
- Increased headshot damage
- Increased far damage range
Minibak
- Movement speed decrease
- Damage range decrease
- ADS speed decrease
- Hip spread increase
PDSW 528
- Movement speed increase
- Damage range increase
- ADS speed increase
- Hip spread decrease
- Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments
- 1mW Artemis Laser
- 1mW Quick Fire Laser
- Accu-Shot 5mW Laser
- VLK LZR 7mW
- 7mW Canted Laser
- Schlager ULO-66 Laser
VEL 46
- Damage range increase
» Sniper Rifles «
Signal .50
- Fixed attributes on the Signal .50 barrels:
- 21.5" Fluted Fifty
- 23.5" SA Fifty-H7
WEAPON BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with the Schlager TTF3 Riser ammo comb on the STB 556 Assault Rifle
- Dropshot exploit fix
- Fixed exploit with bipod mount launching, re-enabled bipod use.
- Fixed incendiary damage over time to not flinch the player
OPERATORS
New Operators
Zeus | KorTac
- The last of his name, Zeus established the “Thunder” Corps counter-terrorism group dedicated to hunting down AQ.
- Unlocked automatically with purchase of Season 01 Battle Pass.
VEHICLE UPDATES
Balancing
- Reduced the critical damage multiplier on the Heavy Tank (from 1.6 to 1.25)
- Reduced the damage of the PILA against tanks from 30 to 25%
- Reduced vehicle explosive damage against other vehicles (percentage varies by vehicle)
Bug Fixes
- Tuned exiting the RHIB to help mitigate an issue with players getting stuck
- Exiting the RHIB now places you within the boat. You'll no longer be left in the water behind the boat when moving.
- Fixes to vehicle-on-vehicle bug that caused vehicles flying as a result of certain collisions and vehicles pushing others back.
- Fixed a bug where the vehicle camera was re-initializing after repairing a wheel.
- Fixed vehicles becoming permanently submerged when another vehicle lands on top of them.
MULTIPLAYER
Maps
- Shoot House (6v6) is now live with Season 01. Set in Las Almas, this map will engage new and veteran players alike. Get all the intel on this location here.
- Battle Maps
- Fixed floating grass in Sarrif Bay
- Fixed stretched texture in Santa Seña
- Miscellaneous bug and exploit fixes across all Battle Maps
- Core Maps
- Fixed bullet penetration issues across some maps
- Player and equipment collision fixes
- Al Bagra Fortress barracks lighting fixed
- Fixed some deployable cover locations
- General exploit fixes
Modes
- Multiplayer
- Tier 1 is live with Season 01
- Special Ops
- “Defender: Mt. Zaya - Modified” mission is now available
- “High Ground” mission now available
- Fixed bug where players were unable to revive a teammate if they went down near an ammo box
- Now rewards Stars when collecting intel
- Stars awarded upon collecting 5 intel; 2 for every intel
- Single Player
- Addressed issue where player could get stuck in the elevator during the “Countdown” mission
- Fixed issue where sequence would not kick off during second half of “Kill or Capture” mission
Equipment
- The Drill Charge sticking to the Riot Shield will always kill the player using the Riot Shield (even if they have the Bomb Squad perk).
Killstreaks
- Cluster Mines now stick to all vehicles.
- Ally deaths no longer give the player assist points while their Counter UAV is active.
UI/UX
- Combat Record has been added for Core Multiplayer
- Calling card menu has been revamped to show challenges
- Customize tab added (with the addition of custom loading screens)
- Other new content types:
- Operator finishing moves
- Gunscreens
- War Tracks
- Updates to Weapons tab including:
- Weapon brands visible
- Streamlined Blueprint navigation
CDL Moshpit
- Due to recently discovered issues, CDL Moshpit will not go live on the morning of 11/16, as expected. Stay tuned to @Treyarch on Twitter for updates on launch timing while fixes are implemented.
- When enabled, play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same modes, maps, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.
- Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.
- Game Modes and Maps:
- CDL Search and Destroy
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- CDL Hardpoint
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- Zarqwa Hydroelectric
- CDL Control
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- CDL Search and Destroy
WARZONE 2.0
PLAYLISTS
Battle Royale
- Solos
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation*: Off
- Duos
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation*: Refill
- Quads
- Max Players: 152
- Assimilation*: Refill
- Third Person
- Trios
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation*: Refill
- Trios
- Unhinged
- Trios
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation*: Up to 6 Players Per Squad
- Trios
MODES
Battle Royale
Core
- Best in-class. Drop into Al Mazrah to experience all of the new features in Warzone 2.0.
Third Person
- For the first time in Warzone history, players can now play with the camera fixed behind their Operator model and have the ability to swap between the left and right shoulder when aiming. Players will have to entirely rethink how they approach movement, engagements, and their overall strategy.
Unhinged
- Break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players! Alliances are fragile in this game mode and you may find yourself out numbered at any point.
DMZ
- Trios
- Max Players: 66
- Assimilation Setting: Up to 6 Players Per Squad
- Solos or Duos can elect not to fill
We are excited to debut DMZ with the launch of Warzone 2.0. DMZ is a dangerous, diverse and deep open world experience where players can choose their level of intensity.
Borrowing from the full blog we posted last week, here are a few critical pieces of information ahead of your first infil to the Al Mazrah Exclusion Zone:
- In DMZ, the conditions for winning are your own– you decide the stakes.
- Players choose missions from three factions which level-up as you complete objectives. Each mission has a unique reward and missions get progressively harder.
- Squads can pick up contracts in-world for extra cash and XP.
- The many locked spaces in Al Mazrah can be opened with specific keys found around the map.
- If you’ve had your fill and want an even harder challenge you can go after other operators and harvest whatever they have looted.
- Exfil is always the ultimate goal.
