Call Of Duty MW2 And Warzone 2 Season 1 Patch Notes Revealed

Warzone 2.0 launches today, but that's not all. The first season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 is out now, ushering in a new battle pass, more maps, additional weapons, and bug fixes. The full patch notes for the Season 01 update have been posted online, and can be seen below.

The Season 01 patch notes include a range of weapon balancing changes, including the M4 seeing hip spread reduction, the Kastov 545 having its ADS speed increased, and a general nerf for a variety of guns like the Lockwood 300, which sees its damage range reduced.

In terms of new content, Modern Warfare II multiplayer adds a small new map, Shoot House, and a new Operator, Zeus, is now available (he can be unlocked instantly by purchasing the battle pass). The new hardcore mode, which is now called Tier 1, is also now live in Modern Warfare II, but the CDL Moshpit playlist has been delayed.

Also new in Warzone 2.0 today is DMZ, in which players work together to complete objectives. There are locked areas on the map that players can open with specific keys once they find them. Players will fight against other human and AI characters with the aim of getting to the chopper at the end for exfil.

The full patch notes, written by Activision, are posted below. For more, check out this official Trello board that shows what bugs and issues the developers are tracking in real time. Keep checking back with GameSpot for lots more on Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, and DMZ in the time ahead.

Season 01 Patch Notes

WEAPON BALANCING

» Assault Rifles «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Assault Rifles

Kastov 545

ADS speed increase

Improved ironsight ADS sight picture

Kastov-74u

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

M4

Hip spread reduction

M16

Rate of fire increase

Hip spread reduction

Recoil recenter speed increase

Shot grouping improvement

Increase ADS movement speed

Increase strafing movement speed

Semi auto recoil reduction

Semi auto damage reduction

STB 556

Close range damage reduction

Reduced sprint to fire speed

» Battle Rifles «

FTac Recon

ADS speed improvement

5 round magazine - speed and handling improvement

Increased flinch caused by bullets

Hip spread decrease

SO-14

Increased hip fire when full auto

» Handguns «

Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns

» Light Machine Guns «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns

» Marksman Rifles «

Lockwood 300

Damage range reduction

SA-B 50

Minor increase to flinch when hit

SP-R 208

Large increase to flinch when hit

» Shotguns «

Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns

Bryson 800

Close range damage increase

Hip spread increase

» Submachine Guns «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns

FFS Hurricane

ADS move speed increase

Increased headshot damage

Increased far damage range

Minibak

Movement speed decrease

Damage range decrease

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

PDSW 528

Movement speed increase

Damage range increase

ADS speed increase

Hip spread decrease

Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments 1mW Artemis Laser 1mW Quick Fire Laser Accu-Shot 5mW Laser VLK LZR 7mW 7mW Canted Laser Schlager ULO-66 Laser



VEL 46

Damage range increase

» Sniper Rifles «

Signal .50

Fixed attributes on the Signal .50 barrels: 21.5" Fluted Fifty 23.5" SA Fifty-H7



WEAPON BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with the Schlager TTF3 Riser ammo comb on the STB 556 Assault Rifle

Dropshot exploit fix

Fixed exploit with bipod mount launching, re-enabled bipod use.

Fixed incendiary damage over time to not flinch the player

OPERATORS

New Operators

Zeus | KorTac

The last of his name, Zeus established the “Thunder” Corps counter-terrorism group dedicated to hunting down AQ.

Unlocked automatically with purchase of Season 01 Battle Pass.

VEHICLE UPDATES

Balancing

Reduced the critical damage multiplier on the Heavy Tank (from 1.6 to 1.25)

Reduced the damage of the PILA against tanks from 30 to 25%

Reduced vehicle explosive damage against other vehicles (percentage varies by vehicle)

Bug Fixes

Tuned exiting the RHIB to help mitigate an issue with players getting stuck

Exiting the RHIB now places you within the boat. You'll no longer be left in the water behind the boat when moving.

Fixes to vehicle-on-vehicle bug that caused vehicles flying as a result of certain collisions and vehicles pushing others back.

Fixed a bug where the vehicle camera was re-initializing after repairing a wheel.

Fixed vehicles becoming permanently submerged when another vehicle lands on top of them.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Shoot House (6v6) is now live with Season 01. Set in Las Almas, this map will engage new and veteran players alike. Get all the intel on this location here.

Battle Maps Fixed floating grass in Sarrif Bay Fixed stretched texture in Santa Seña Miscellaneous bug and exploit fixes across all Battle Maps



Core Maps Fixed bullet penetration issues across some maps Player and equipment collision fixes Al Bagra Fortress barracks lighting fixed Fixed some deployable cover locations General exploit fixes



Modes

Multiplayer Tier 1 is live with Season 01



Special Ops “Defender: Mt. Zaya - Modified” mission is now available “High Ground” mission now available Fixed bug where players were unable to revive a teammate if they went down near an ammo box Now rewards Stars when collecting intel Stars awarded upon collecting 5 intel; 2 for every intel



Single Player Addressed issue where player could get stuck in the elevator during the “Countdown” mission Fixed issue where sequence would not kick off during second half of “Kill or Capture” mission



Equipment

The Drill Charge sticking to the Riot Shield will always kill the player using the Riot Shield (even if they have the Bomb Squad perk).

Killstreaks

Cluster Mines now stick to all vehicles.

Ally deaths no longer give the player assist points while their Counter UAV is active.

UI/UX

Combat Record has been added for Core Multiplayer

Calling card menu has been revamped to show challenges

Customize tab added (with the addition of custom loading screens)

Other new content types: Operator finishing moves Gunscreens War Tracks

Updates to Weapons tab including: Weapon brands visible Streamlined Blueprint navigation



CDL Moshpit

Due to recently discovered issues, CDL Moshpit will not go live on the morning of 11/16, as expected. Stay tuned to @Treyarch on Twitter for updates on launch timing while fixes are implemented.

When enabled, play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same modes, maps, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset. Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules. Game Modes and Maps: CDL Search and Destroy Al Bagra Fortress Breenburgh Hotel El Asilo Embassy Mercado Las Almas CDL Hardpoint Al Bagra Fortress Breenburgh Hotel Embassy Mercado Las Almas Zarqwa Hydroelectric CDL Control Al Bagra Fortress Breenburgh Hotel El Asilo



WARZONE 2.0

PLAYLISTS

Battle Royale

Solos Max Players: 150 Assimilation*: Off

Duos Max Players: 150 Assimilation*: Refill

Quads Max Players: 152 Assimilation*: Refill

Third Person Trios Max Players: 150 Assimilation*: Refill

Unhinged Trios Max Players: 150 Assimilation*: Up to 6 Players Per Squad



MODES

Battle Royale

Core

Best in-class. Drop into Al Mazrah to experience all of the new features in Warzone 2.0.

Third Person

For the first time in Warzone history, players can now play with the camera fixed behind their Operator model and have the ability to swap between the left and right shoulder when aiming. Players will have to entirely rethink how they approach movement, engagements, and their overall strategy.

Unhinged

Break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players! Alliances are fragile in this game mode and you may find yourself out numbered at any point.

DMZ

Trios Max Players: 66 Assimilation Setting: Up to 6 Players Per Squad Solos or Duos can elect not to fill



We are excited to debut DMZ with the launch of Warzone 2.0. DMZ is a dangerous, diverse and deep open world experience where players can choose their level of intensity.

Borrowing from the full blog we posted last week, here are a few critical pieces of information ahead of your first infil to the Al Mazrah Exclusion Zone: