Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Includes 3 New Maps, Including Kill House

Activision has not forgotten about 2019's Modern Warfare. With very little fanfare, developer Infinity Ward added a new map, Killhouse, to the game's multiplayer element, along with two others to give the game some extra juice after some players complained it was forgotten.

There is also a Killhouse 24/7 playlist that players can jump into to play the map constantly. Eurogamer, which confirmed the inclusion of the Killhouse map, also reported that Al-Raab Airbase and Drainage have been introduced to Modern Warfare.

Killhouse is the most notable of the bunch, as it's a fan-favorite map that originally made its Call of Duty debut in the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare back in 2007.

The release of these new maps caught players by surprise, as developer Infinity Ward seemingly didn't let players know they would be coming. For people still playing Modern Warfare, and there are still are many active players, this is probably great news.

In other news, the Season 2 Reloaded update for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is out now, bringing with it new multiplayer maps for Black Ops Cold War and a series of weapon balance changes. Check out the full Season 2 Reloaded patch notes to learn more.

All of this is happening as news continues to brew about 2021's Call of Duty game, which is rumored to be Call of Duty: Vanguard, a World War II-set shooter from Sledgehammer Games. Activision is historically known to announce new Call of Duty games in April or May, so a reveal for 2021's game might not be far off.