Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Invasion Mode Features AI Teammates

The new massive Ground War mode will make use of AI teammates and larger maps to deliver a sprawling combat experience.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a ton of new game modes and changes, including the rumored third-person mode. Among those is a very different kind of Ground War match called Invasion, which will augment your regular human teammates and opponents with AI bots to make for a sprawling combat experience.

The Call of Duty blog says each team starts with multiple squads of Operators, fighting alongside AI combatants, all pursuing objectives from within their respective headquarters. Each team will be pushing forward to the front line, which shifts your respawn locations. And due to the AI teammates, it promises "more troops than any previous Ground War experience," and the maps will be larger to facilitate the huge team size.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarok Gets A Story Trailer, DualSense Controller | GameSpot News
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 Open Beta Livestream
  3. CODNext Showcase Livestream | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown
  5. TGS2022 Street Fighter 6 Special Program Livestream
  6. Resident Evil Village - Winters’ Expansion - TGS Trailer
  7. Street Fighter 6 - Closed Beta Test Announce Trailer
  8. Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer
  9. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-purchase Trailer | PC
  10. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Free Title Update 2
  11. Call of Duty: Mobile Warzone - Pre-register Now
  12. Oni Operator Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Introducing Gunsmith 2.0 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

This game will also reintroduce third-person multiplayer playlists, giving you a little more situational awareness as you survey the battlefield. It will also include vehicular combat so you can lean out of your vehicles while firing at enemies. Ricochet anti-cheat tech will once again be included with both Modern Warfare 2 and the new Warzone 2.0.

Modern Warfare 2 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on October 28. The first beta will begin on September 16 for those who preordered on PlayStation. Check out all the details about the upcoming beta to be game-ready when it hits. PlayStation players will also get an exclusive Operator and high-level blueprint. If you missed the presentation, you can read all of the Call of Duty Next and Warzone announcements.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)