Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Invasion Mode Features AI Teammates

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a ton of new game modes and changes, including the rumored third-person mode. Among those is a very different kind of Ground War match called Invasion, which will augment your regular human teammates and opponents with AI bots to make for a sprawling combat experience.

The Call of Duty blog says each team starts with multiple squads of Operators, fighting alongside AI combatants, all pursuing objectives from within their respective headquarters. Each team will be pushing forward to the front line, which shifts your respawn locations. And due to the AI teammates, it promises "more troops than any previous Ground War experience," and the maps will be larger to facilitate the huge team size.

This game will also reintroduce third-person multiplayer playlists, giving you a little more situational awareness as you survey the battlefield. It will also include vehicular combat so you can lean out of your vehicles while firing at enemies. Ricochet anti-cheat tech will once again be included with both Modern Warfare 2 and the new Warzone 2.0.

Modern Warfare 2 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on October 28. The first beta will begin on September 16 for those who preordered on PlayStation. Check out all the details about the upcoming beta to be game-ready when it hits. PlayStation players will also get an exclusive Operator and high-level blueprint. If you missed the presentation, you can read all of the Call of Duty Next and Warzone announcements.