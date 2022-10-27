Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's First DLC Supports Military Veterans' Charity

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has begun its global rollout. Among the first pieces of extra content players can buy is a DLC bundle that supports charity. The Modern Warfare II in-game store is offering the Call of Duty Endowment Protector Pack right now, with all proceeds supporting military veterans.

The DLC bundle includes new cosmetics for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 when it releases in November. All proceeds go to Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty Endowment, a charity that helps US and UK military veterans find new civilian jobs after leaving the service.

The Protector Pack includes a new skin for the Operator Hutch called "The Protector," as well as the Protector's Companion rifle blueprint and the Duty Calls sniper rifle blueprint. The DLC bundle also comes with the following items:

"Frontline Stripes" Vehicle Skin

"Tagged" Weapon Charm

"Ready for Anything" Animated Calling Card

"Mermen" Calling Card

"Seeing Double" Static Animated Emblem

One Double XP Token, One Double Weapon XP Token

The Protector Pack

Proceeds from the $10 DLC pack will go to the Endowment, up to $4 million USD.

Activision also shared new details on the Hutch. The oldest of three boys, Hutch really enjoys football and video games, and he earned a college football scholarship and pursued a major in computer science, AI, and data engineering. Hutch later joined the Marines and became a network and data specialist for the military.

Finally, Activision announced that it partnered with the USAA to give the Protector Pack to US military members and veterans for free as an effort to thank them for their service.

