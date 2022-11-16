Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's CDL Moshpit Is Delayed

Treyarch posted on update on CDL Moshpit's status.

By on

Treyarch announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's CDL Moshpit Playlist will be "slightly delayed." The feature was originally scheduled for release at the start of Season 1 multiplayer, but due to bugs, it will now come at a later date.

Fixing the CDL Moshpit Playlist bugs is "top priority," and Treyarch said it will try to have an update on the potential release date as soon as possible.

Modern Warfare 2's CDL Moshpit will include three official game modes: Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control, and the League's standard rules and restrictions will apply.

The CDL Moshpit Playlist is meant to be a precursor to Ranked Play, which is set to release in 2023. So far, we know that there will be a ranked top 250 leaderboard, ranked skill divisions, and of course, rewards.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War League Play and Call of Duty: Vanguard Ranked Play will be phased out during November. Players have until November 22 to secure remaining rewards.

Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 went live on November 16. It comes with a seasonal battlepass where players can choose the "sector" with the rewards that they want to work towards. Season 1 also includes two familiar maps, Shoot House and Shipment, that are reworked for Modern Warfare 2.

For more information, you can check out GameSpot's Modern Warfare II campaign and Modern Warfare II multiplayer reviews.

