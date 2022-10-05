Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Receive Paid DLC During 2023 According To New Report

According to a leak, paid DLC will launch during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's second year and will likely at least partly consist of revamped classic maps.

A new report from Insider Gaming suggests that Activision will release "premium DLC" for Modern Warfare 2 to help compensate for the franchise's gap year, as no mainline Call of Duty game will reportedly release in 2023. The upcoming DLC is possibly related to a leak from The Ghost of Hope, who claimed that multiple classic Call of Duty maps would return in Modern Warfare 2 in a second year update. While Insider Gaming was unable to verify the exact nature of the paid DLC, the report does claim that remastered maps are the content's foundation. The report's sources also claimed that the standard battle pass, DLC maps, and weapons would remain free for all players.

New details continue to emerge about Modern Warfare 2 ahead of its October 28 release date. Modern Warfare 2 will add a third person mode to multiplayer, showcase the return of the cooperative Spec Ops mode, and offer early access to the single player campaign for digital pre-orders. While 2023 will reportedly not see a new Call of Duty game, a leak claimed that 2024's entry will be about the Iraq War. An additional link claimed that a sequel to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare would release in 2024.

The new version of Call of Duty's battle royale, Warzone 2.0, will release on November 16, 2022. Here is everything we know about the free-to-play game so far.