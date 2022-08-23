Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Continue Franchise's Love Of Marijuana

In multiplayer, players can expect badges and banners that depict "cannabis leaves, joints, and/or smoking figures."

By on

Comments

The ESRB has posted its ratings description for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and among other things, it confirms that the Call of Duty franchise's love of all things cannabis will continue.

The ESRB description contains a line that confirms Modern Warfare II's multiplayer will include badges and banners that depict "cannabis leaves, joints, and/or smoking figures."

There have been weed camos and other content themed around the special herb in Call of Duty for years--including the Stoner's Delight pack for Warzone--so it's no surprise to see the leafy tradition continue with Modern Warfare II.

Elsewhere, the ESRB's description for Modern Warfare II confirms the game will contain the usual explosions and blood-spatter effects. There will also be sequences set in a red-light district featuring signs that reference "lingerie, aphrodisiacs, and fetish/S&M costumes."

Modern Warfare II's campaign will also have an interrogation scene involving a soldier tied to a chair, the ESRB description says. The game has been rated M for Mature, which is no surprise given the series has historically been rated M.

Modern Warfare II launches on October 28, but everyone who preorders can start the campaign a week early. The game's multiplayer beta kicks off in September.

