Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Be Revealed In June, Report Says

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be officially announced in June, with a subsequent reveal specific to its multiplayer element set for August, according to a new report.

A report from Exputer said the Modern Warfare 2 reveal will come via a trailer focusing on the campaign. This trailer could air "at an event when E3 was meant to be," according to the report.

Another leak suggests that Activision will release the Modern Warfare 2 campaign trailer on June 2, but this is likely just the beginning for Activision's marketing and promotion efforts for the game. Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest event takes place June 9 and Xbox's summer showcase is slated for June 12. Whether or not Modern Warfare 2 shows up at either of these events, however, is unknown.

June 2nd for #ModernWarfareII Reveal Trailer from what I'm hearing. I was told May 30th but it is that same week so close enough. pic.twitter.com/vYWdjio4kC — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) May 3, 2022

The Exputer report also states that Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer will be revealed in August. Whether or not there will be a tie-in Warzone event as part of the expected announcement is unknown. Modern Warfare 2 will be joined by a new Warzone game this year, as well, but it still remains to be seen what this game will be and how cosmetics from the original Warzone might carry forward to the next game.

According to Exputer, Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer will include a new mode called DMZ that is a spin on an extraction-type experience. The campaign, meanwhile, is expected to continue the story of Task Force 141 and focus on Colombian drug cartels.

Modern Warfare 2 and the new Warzone game are in development at Infinity Ward with support from Activision's network of studios. Activision recently announced that it has 3,000 people working on the Call of Duty franchise right now.

2021's game, Call of Duty: Vanguard, failed to sell up to expectations, due in part to its setting, World War II, and a lack of execution on Activision's part.

In other news, Activision Blizzard is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft for $75 billion. Going forward, the Call of Duty series is expected to continue to be released on PlayStation, and potentially Nintendo Switch. But in a big shift for the series, Activision will reportedly not release a new premium Call of Duty game in 2023.

This is all happening amid reports of workplace issues at Activision Blizzard, including allegations involving CEO Bobby Kotick, who is expected to leave the company if/when the sale to Microsoft goes through. The company is facing multiple lawsuits and also dealing with ongoing unionization attempts amongst its workers.

