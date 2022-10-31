Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Weapons - Best Loadouts
Here are some recommended loadouts to try in your next match of Modern Warfare 2, including the best guns and attachments.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 boasts a ton of weapons and attachments to gear up with, and sometimes customizing the most optimal weapon loadout in the Gunsmith can be a bit overwhelming. Here we recommend some of Modern Warfare 2's best multiplayer weapon loadouts to help get you started in multiplayer.
- M4
- Kastov 762
- Lachmann Sub
- Vaznev-9K
- Sakin MG38
- MCPR-300
- Expedite 12
- P890
M4
One of Modern Warfare 2's most reliable choices for multiplayer is the M4 assault rifle, which is an easy-to-handle assault rifle with great range. The recommended attachments will help give you the best performance for mid- to long-range combat.
Recommended M4 attachments:
- Muzzle: RF Crown 50
- Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
Kastov 762
Another strong assault rifle choice is the Kastov 762, which is basically the AK47 going under a new name. This assault rifle really packs a punch, but like most AK47s, there is a bit of recoil to manage. The recommended attachments will help you lower the recoil and boost the ammo count. The iron sights are really clean on this gun, so you don't necessarily need an optic for mid-range combat. However, you can swap the underbarrel attachment for an optic if needed.
Recommended Kastov 762 attachments:
- Muzzle: Kastovia DX90
- Barrel: Kastovia 343
- Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
Lachmann Sub
The Lachmann sub is one of the most powerful and easy-to-use submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2. The recommended attachments will help you make the most of the Lachmann sub, including a muzzle that will boost the damage range, bullet velocity, and help you stay off the minimap when firing the gun.
Recommended Lachmann Sub attachments:
- Muzzle: Singuard MKV
- Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
Vaznev-9K
The Vaznek-9k is another solid choice for a close-quarters submachine gun option. This uses similar attachments as the Lachmann Sub, but you'll likely want the rear grip instead of the underbarrel to give some extra mobility.
Recommended Vaznev-9K attachments:
- Muzzle: Singuard MKV
- Laser: Schlager PEQ BOX IV
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
Sakin MG38
The best light machine gun option in Modern Warfare 2 is the Sakin MG38. The gun boasts the best power and range of its class, and while it's a slow and hefty option, the recommended attachments will help with your movement and handling.
Recommended Sakin MG38 attachments:
- Muzzle: Polarfire-S
- Optic: VLK 4x
- Stock: Cheetah STM Stock
- Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
MCPR-300
Modern Warfare 2's Ground War offers plenty of sniping opportunities on large-scale maps, so you'll want a sniper built for range, and the MCPR-300 sniper rifle is a great choice here. The recommended attachments will help boost bullet velocity, help with recoil control, and mobility.
Recommended MCPR-300 attachments:
- Barrel: 19" Silentfire barrel
- Laser: Corio Laz-44 V3
- Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip
- Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity
- Magazine: 5 Round Mag
Expedite 12
If you're looking for a beefy shotgun to help you clear out rooms and objective areas, the Expedite 12 is the best choice. This is a semi-auto shotgun, but our recommended attachments will help boost the fire rate of this already powerful weapon.
Recommended Expedite 12 attachments:
- Laser: Point G3P 04
- Stock: FSS Frame Stock
- Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt
- Rear Grip: Schlager Fang Grip
- Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip
P890
For a secondary, the P890 pistol is a two-shot powerhouse. The recommended attachments will beef up your amount count, increase the fire rate, and help with control.
Recommended P890 attachments:
- Muzzle: Forge-DX90-F
- Barrel: XRK Tacops Barrel
- Rear Grip: FJX DVF60 Grip
- Magazine: 10 Round Mag
- Trigger Action: Bruen Express
Tip: Modern Warfare 2 features a helpful shooting range, so once you customize a loadout, you can take the weapon into the shooting range to test out the recoil and overall feel of the weapon. This lets you tweak attachments accordingly until you get the best weapon build for you.
If you're looking to make the most of your experience, make sure to check out our recommended settings for Modern Warfare 2, which will help you across campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops. Here we highlight all the maps, perks, and killstreaks available in the game.
