Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Weapons - Best Loadouts

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 boasts a ton of weapons and attachments to gear up with, and sometimes customizing the most optimal weapon loadout in the Gunsmith can be a bit overwhelming. Here we recommend some of Modern Warfare 2's best multiplayer weapon loadouts to help get you started in multiplayer.

M4

M4 assault rifle

One of Modern Warfare 2's most reliable choices for multiplayer is the M4 assault rifle, which is an easy-to-handle assault rifle with great range. The recommended attachments will help give you the best performance for mid- to long-range combat.

Recommended M4 attachments:

Muzzle: RF Crown 50

Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Kastov 762

Kastov 762 assault rifle

Another strong assault rifle choice is the Kastov 762, which is basically the AK47 going under a new name. This assault rifle really packs a punch, but like most AK47s, there is a bit of recoil to manage. The recommended attachments will help you lower the recoil and boost the ammo count. The iron sights are really clean on this gun, so you don't necessarily need an optic for mid-range combat. However, you can swap the underbarrel attachment for an optic if needed.

Recommended Kastov 762 attachments:

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Barrel: Kastovia 343

Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub submachine gun

The Lachmann sub is one of the most powerful and easy-to-use submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2. The recommended attachments will help you make the most of the Lachmann sub, including a muzzle that will boost the damage range, bullet velocity, and help you stay off the minimap when firing the gun.

Recommended Lachmann Sub attachments:

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Vaznev-9K

Vaznek-9k submachine gun

The Vaznek-9k is another solid choice for a close-quarters submachine gun option. This uses similar attachments as the Lachmann Sub, but you'll likely want the rear grip instead of the underbarrel to give some extra mobility.

Recommended Vaznev-9K attachments:

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Laser: Schlager PEQ BOX IV

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Sakin MG38

Sakin MG38 light machine gun

The best light machine gun option in Modern Warfare 2 is the Sakin MG38. The gun boasts the best power and range of its class, and while it's a slow and hefty option, the recommended attachments will help with your movement and handling.

Recommended Sakin MG38 attachments:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Optic: VLK 4x

Stock: Cheetah STM Stock

Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

MCPR-300

MCPR-300 sniper rifle

Modern Warfare 2's Ground War offers plenty of sniping opportunities on large-scale maps, so you'll want a sniper built for range, and the MCPR-300 sniper rifle is a great choice here. The recommended attachments will help boost bullet velocity, help with recoil control, and mobility.

Recommended MCPR-300 attachments:

Barrel: 19" Silentfire barrel

Laser: Corio Laz-44 V3

Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

Magazine: 5 Round Mag

Expedite 12

Expedite 12 shotgun

If you're looking for a beefy shotgun to help you clear out rooms and objective areas, the Expedite 12 is the best choice. This is a semi-auto shotgun, but our recommended attachments will help boost the fire rate of this already powerful weapon.

Recommended Expedite 12 attachments:

Laser: Point G3P 04

Stock: FSS Frame Stock

Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt

Rear Grip: Schlager Fang Grip

Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

P890

P890 pistol

For a secondary, the P890 pistol is a two-shot powerhouse. The recommended attachments will beef up your amount count, increase the fire rate, and help with control.

Recommended P890 attachments:

Muzzle: Forge-DX90-F

Barrel: XRK Tacops Barrel

Rear Grip: FJX DVF60 Grip

Magazine: 10 Round Mag

Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Tip: Modern Warfare 2 features a helpful shooting range, so once you customize a loadout, you can take the weapon into the shooting range to test out the recoil and overall feel of the weapon. This lets you tweak attachments accordingly until you get the best weapon build for you.

If you're looking to make the most of your experience, make sure to check out our recommended settings for Modern Warfare 2, which will help you across campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops. Here we highlight all the maps, perks, and killstreaks available in the game.