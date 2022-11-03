Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Fixes Map Exploits And Bugs

Infinity Ward has rolled out a new patch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer that makes a number of welcome changes to the shooter.

The new patch fixes an issue that previously stopped players from being able to edit their Profile Showcase. What's more, the patch addresses "various map exploits" and bugs from across the title.

Infinity Ward didn't specify the exact map exploits addressed in the update, but videos on social media documented a number of problematic exploits, including one map that lets you shoot and kill enemies through walls. Players have also discovered they can get under the map.

We've recently released an update that fixed an issue that prevented players from editing their Profile Showcase, additionally we've also fixed various map exploits and bugs across the game. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 3, 2022

Modern Warfare II is a live-service game that will be continuously updated over time, not just with new content, but also to address issues discovered by the player community. Infinity Ward has a public Trello board that shows issues affecting Modern Warfare II's multiplayer mode. As of today, November 3, known issues include visual bugs on grass textures, player icons on the minimap disappearing, and crashes when players are partied up, among other issues.

Modern Warfare II was officially released on October 28 and it had the fastest start in Call of Duty history in terms of revenue. It earned $800 million worldwide in just three days, surpassing the previous record-holder, 2011's Modern Warfare 3, which made $755 million in five days.

For more on Modern Warfare II, check out GameSpot's Modern Warfare II campaign and Modern Warfare II multiplayer reviews. Another Call of Duty game, Warzone 2.0, will be released on November 16.