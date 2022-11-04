Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Brings Back Attachment Tuning

Infinity Ward has reintroduced a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II feature that was previously causing the game to crash in some scenarios. The studio said on Twitter that it has brought back attachment tuning to the multiplayer shooter, noting that more details will be announced later today, November 4.

GameSpot tested weapon attachment tuning and found that it did not crash the game to use it. As usual, your mileage may vary. Infinity Ward disabled attachment tuning on October 29, saying at the time that crashes could occur when players had five attachments equipped.

The attachment tuning feature has just been reenabled. More details about this update in tomorrow’s blog post 🫡 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 4, 2022

This fix and others were apparently delivered in an overnight patch to Modern Warfare II. The patch is between 40GB - 50GB on Xbox but less than 1 GB on PlayStation, according to CharlieIntel. More details, including the full patch notes, are expected to be released soon.

Overnight, a new update for #ModernWarfare2 went live. 778MB on PlayStation; 40-50GB on Xbox. Stay tuned for patch notes later today. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 4, 2022

This will seemingly be Modern Warfare II's first major multiplayer patch since the game launched in full on October 28. Smaller updates have fixed things like map exploits and bugs.

Infinity Ward has a public Trello board that shows issues affecting Modern Warfare II's multiplayer mode. Known issues include visual bugs on grass textures, player icons on the minimap disappearing, and crashes when players are partied up, among other issues.

Modern Warfare II was officially released on October 28 and it had the fastest start in Call of Duty history in terms of revenue. It earned $800 million worldwide in just three days, surpassing the previous record-holder, 2011's Modern Warfare 3, which made $755 million in five days.

For more on Modern Warfare II, check out GameSpot's Modern Warfare II campaign and Modern Warfare II multiplayer reviews. Another Call of Duty game, Warzone 2.0, will be released on November 16.