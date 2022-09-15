Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer For MP And Warzone 2.0 Shows New Ways To Fight

Activision and Infinity Ward showcased tons of details and gameplay surrounding the Call of Duty franchise during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15, including the full reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 reveal trailer featured the typical over-the-top action expected from Call of Duty, with the gameplay accompanied by the gritty tone of The Smashing Pumpkins' "Bullet With Butterfly Wings."

The cinematic trailer showcased some of Modern Warfare 2's new movement and mechanics that were previously discussed during Modern Warfare 2's initial reveal on June 8. The footage included Uncharted-style mantling and ledge-hanging for more tactical approaches to combat and parachuting, including the ability for operators to shoot their pistol while hanging from a ledge.

The cinematics also highlighted new and familiar equipment found in both multiplayer and Warzone 2.0, which includes the return of the heartbeat sensor and proximity mines. Modern Warfare 2's new Drill Charge equipment is also shown in use. Helicopters and ATVs were present in the fight as well, and Modern Warfare's Javelin missile launcher returns to take down aerial streaks and vehicles. Additionally, the trailer featured water combat, the return of Black Ops 1's dolphin dive movement, and more.

Activision explained Modern Warfare 2's new Gunsmith 2.0 ahead of Call of Duty Next, and the revamped feature completely changes how attachments are unlocked. Here's how to secure a spot for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta, which will launch on September 16 with a weekend of PlayStation exclusivity.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.