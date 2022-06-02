Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Teaser Trailer Revealed, World Premiere Slated For June 8

Activision will officially reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on June 8, but ahead of that, the publisher released a teaser trailer that sets up some of what to expect. The live-action trailer shows a group of soldiers, Task Force 141, preparing to go behind enemy lines. Check it out below.

"The ultimate weapon is team," Activision said in its description. It's expected that Task Force 141, the main team from 2019's Modern Warfare, is getting back together for the sequel.

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC and consoles. It's developed by Infinity Ward and is rumored to be focused, at least in part, on Colombian drug cartels. Leaks have suggested that a beta is in the works, too, with PlayStation users getting in first.

In a blog post, Infinity Ward art director Joel Emslie said Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most "ambitious, beautiful, bombastic, melt-your-face-off game Infinity Ward has ever created."

Emslie added that Modern Warfare 2 is "this studio's magnum opus and it's the type of game I've been waiting to be a part of my entire career."

Microsoft is in the process of purchasing Activision Blizzard--including the Call of Duty franchise and all of its developers--but the series will continue to be released on PlayStation in the future. In a big shift, Activision will reportedly not release a new Call of Duty game in 2023.