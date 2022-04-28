Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Teaser Points To Return Of Task Force 141 And Maybe A Location

Activision and developer Infinity Ward have revealed the logo and teaser animation for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it's been discovered that the latter might be hiding some clues about what to expect.

At around 7 seconds in the animation, the emblem for Task Force 141 can be seen. This is the international special ops team at the heart of the Modern Warfare games. It would be no surprise to see 141 get back together for Modern Warfare 2, given the heavy suggestion at the end of Modern Warfare 2019 that the group's mission was not yet complete.

Barry Sloane, the actor who plays Captain Price in Modern Warfare, shared the MW2 announcement today on his Twitter page with the looking-eyes emoji, which might be a tease about his involvement.

MW2 will continue the story of Task Force 141, it seems

Additionally, Tom Henderson on Twitter spotted the coordinates 1.3521° N. 103.8198° E. in a flash of the video. This points to Singapore, which could be a potential location featured in Modern Warfare 2. Henderson said he's seen an image from MW2 and it shows a soldier rappeling down a building. If this is indeed Singapore, the famous Marina Bay Sands would be an obvious choice for a sequence like this.

The Modern Warfare series is known for bouncing all over the world, so even if Singapore is featured in MW2, it might be just one of many locations. After all, it's rumored that MW2 focuses on Colombian drug cartels, so a trip to South America might also be in the cards.

Modern Warfare 2 will be released later this year alongside the next Warzone game, but Activision has yet to formally announce or detail either game.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War were the top two best-selling games in the US in 2021, and the Modern Warfare series has always been known to be among the most beloved by fans. As such, expectations from fans and management at Activision are high.

Activision Blizzard shareholders recently approved the sale to Microsoft, but it still needs to clear regulatory hurdles before it goes through. What's more, Activision Blizzard has come under scrutiny regarding sexual harassment and other abuse at the highest levels.