Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Overview: New Maps, Battle Pass, Raid, And More

Here's what to expect from Modern Warfare 2's first big update.

November 16 is a big day for Call of Duty, as it's the day that Warzone 2.0 releases and also the day that Modern Warfare II's first major update arrives with the launch of Season 1.

In a blog post, Activision ran through the specifics of what's new in Season 1, and it's a lot of information. Here are the high-level updates in terms of what to expect.

Modern Warfare II is adding fan-favorite maps in Season 1, and those include Shoot House and Shipment. Both maps are "reimagined" for Modern Warfare II, Activision said. These are smaller maps with a lot of action, especially Shipment, which is one of Call of Duty's smallest maps.

Season 1 also adds a new battle pass, with an update. Players can now choose from different "sectors" of the pass, so they can choose to focus on progression toward specific items in whatever order they want. As usual, players can buy the battle pass outright as well.

In terms of new content, Season 1 adds four weapons and six total operators. One of the players is one of soccer's "finest" players, this is likely a reference to Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi, or Neymar Jr., who were previously confirmed for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.

Additionally, Season 1 adds a new Spec Ops mission and the game's first Raid. Activision said the raid will be narrative-focused as it continues the Modern Warfare II story in some capacity.

Finally, Season 1 for Modern Warfare II adds a new seasonal prestige system featuring more challenges and rewards, as well as the CDL Moshpit, which is a more competitive multiplayer mode. It is the precursor to Ranked play, which is coming in 2023.

For lots more on what's new in Warzone 2.0, check out Activision's full blog post.

