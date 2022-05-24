Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases October 28

Activision has revealed the release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in a new trailer showing off various pieces of character art. The sequel is coming on October 28, 2022.

The trailer debuted the date in unusual fashion, showing pieces of character art on tanker ships and shipping containers, all building to the image of the fan-favorite character Ghost when all the pieces come together. The trailer also teased appearances from Captain John Price, John "Soap" MacTavish, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and a new character, Mexican Special Forces Colonel Alejandro Vargas. Those characters all make up Task Force 141.

This may be setting the stage for the rumored June reveal of Modern Warfare 2, likely to take part in one or more of the Not-E3 presentations. Activision has traditionally showed off pieces of its games at the PlayStation or Xbox showcases, but this year there's also Summer Games Fest Live as a potential home for the reveal.

This is also all happening amid Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision, which would include the Call of Duty franchise. That deal is still working its way through the regulatory bodies, but Microsoft has already said that it will continue to release Call of Duty games on PlayStation. The deal itself is all happening against the backdrop of allegations of abuse at Activision, which drove down stock prices just ahead of Microsoft's acquisition announcement.

