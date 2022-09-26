Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 PS5 Bundle Announced, Preorders Are Live

PlayStation has quietly unveiled a new PS5 bundle. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 bundle releases October 28 and is available to preorder now. The new bundle comes with a digital voucher for Modern Warfare 2's Cross-Gen bundle. Though you'll have to wait a month to get your PS5, this is a good way to secure a PlayStation 5 just in time for the latest Call of Duty.

The Modern Warfare 2 bundle is available exclusively at PlayStation Direct. At this time, only a standard disc-based PS5 bundle is available.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II PS5 bundle

It will set you back slightly more cash than the Horizon Forbidden West bundle at $560. The Horizon bundle costs $550, and that bundle was also available with the PS5 Digital for $450. That said, you're still saving 10 bucks versus buying the console and game separately.

If you're looking for a PS5 and don't want to wait a month for the Modern Warfare 2 bundle, PlayStation Direct also has the Horizon Forbidden West bundle in stock for $550 right now.

Those who opt for the Modern Warfare 2 bundle will have the console just in time for the biggest PlayStation exclusive of the year: God of War Ragnarok. You should also check out our roundup of the best PS5 games so you have more to play than just Call of Duty when your console arrives.