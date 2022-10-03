Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Preorders: Bonuses, Editions, And More
Modern Warfare 2 launches October 28 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
We're just a few weeks away from the launch of the next Call of Duty. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. If you enjoyed the recent beta and want to secure a copy, preorders are available now at major retailers and digital storefronts. You can get a few cool bonuses for preordering, with the biggest incentive being early access to the full single-player campaign--if you preorder from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Steam.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 preorder bonuses
Customers who preordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 received early access to the beta, which ran in September. But if you haven't preordered a copy yet, you'll still be able to take advantage of some bonuses, though you'll have to opt for a digital edition.
The biggest draw is early access to Modern Warfare 2's single-player campaign. Anyone who preorders a digital copy of Modern Warfare can play the campaign starting October 20, a full week before the game officially launches.
Digital preorders also come with a few instant unlocks for Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. You'll get the Final Judgement Bundle and Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle immediately after pre-purchasing a digital copy of Modern Warfare 2.
Preorder Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle
$70
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 preorders are available at Amazon and Target, while digital orders are up for grabs on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, and Steam.
There’s a bit of unfortunate news regarding Modern Warfare 2. All versions clock in $70, even if you’re playing on PC. Xbox One and PS4 players can only jump in with the Cross-Gen bundle, which features both the last-gen and new-gen versions of Modern Warfare 2. Last year's Call of Duty release included a $60 version for last-gen consoles as well as the $70 Cross-Gen bundle. PC players get the base game and any eligible preorder bonuses.
Preorder Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition
$100
If you’re looking for a way to get ahead of the competition, consider checking out the Vault edition. Aside from a Cross-Gen version of MW2 and early access to the open beta, you’ll get the following in-game goodies:
- Ghost Legacy Pack
- Red Team 141 Operator Pack
- FJX Cinder Weapon Vault
- Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips
- 10 Hours 2XP + 10 Hours 2WXP
