Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Preorders: Bonuses, Editions, And More

We're just a few weeks away from the launch of the next Call of Duty. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. If you enjoyed the recent beta and want to secure a copy, preorders are available now at major retailers and digital storefronts. You can get a few cool bonuses for preordering, with the biggest incentive being early access to the full single-player campaign--if you preorder from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Steam.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 preorder bonuses

Customers who preordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 received early access to the beta, which ran in September. But if you haven't preordered a copy yet, you'll still be able to take advantage of some bonuses, though you'll have to opt for a digital edition.

The biggest draw is early access to Modern Warfare 2's single-player campaign. Anyone who preorders a digital copy of Modern Warfare can play the campaign starting October 20, a full week before the game officially launches.

Digital preorders also come with a few instant unlocks for Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. You'll get the Final Judgement Bundle and Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle immediately after pre-purchasing a digital copy of Modern Warfare 2.