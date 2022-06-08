Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Preorders Are Live

It’s official--Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28. The highly anticipated game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with new-gen platforms benefiting from improved graphics and audio. Since Modern Warfare 2 was only recently revealed, expect to learn more in the coming weeks. However, we already know quite a bit about pricing and preorder deals. Though physical editions aren't available to order yet, you can snag digital preorders on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 preorder bonuses

Regardless of which edition you spring for, all Modern Warfare 2 preorders come with early access to the open beta. We still don’t know the dates for the open beta, so stay tuned for more details. The announcement blog mentions that digital preorders will receive other exclusive bonuses, although the team isn’t ready to name specifics. In all likelihood Preordering a physical edition will also net you some additional bonuses.

We also haven’t heard about any retailer-specific preorder goodies, although that could change before the game launches in October.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Modern Warfare 2, but a nearly two-minute reveal trailer and corresponding blog post gave fans more than a few reasons to be excited. Players will be able to explore a new single-player campaign, online multiplayer, and reworked Special Ops experience. There’s even a new AI system that should make enemies respond more appropriately depending on their position during combat.

Above all else, Activision wanted fans to know that more details are on the way. Expect to learn more about Modern Warfare 2 in the weeks and months leading up to its October 28 launch.