Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Preorder And Beta Details Leaked With Vanguard Update

Season 3 Reloaded has arrived to Vanguard, but the game files also leak the upcoming game editions for Modern Warfare 2.

By on

Comments

On May 24, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was announced to be arriving on October 28, and now thanks to Vanguard's Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded update, players are quickly discovering even more information in Vanguard's game files.

According to CharlieIntel, three editions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been revealed. There's a Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Bundle, and a Vault Edition of the game, which is packed with things like bonus operator skins and battle pass tier skips.

Click To Unmute
  1. Sniper Elite 5 - Everything to Know
  2. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum 7 Things We Learned
  3. PS1 Gameplay Shown On PS5 In New Video | GameSpot News
  4. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Season of the Haunted Official Trailer
  5. Sniper Elite 5 Spotlight - The Art of Stealth
  6. Halo Infinite | Fracture: Entrenched Launch Trailer
  7. I, The Inquisitor - Xbox Announce Trailer
  8. Dislyte - Osiris: The Lone Star Character Trailer
  9. Hogwarts Legacy - Next Gen Immersion Trailer
  10. Temtem - 1.0 Release Date Trailer
  11. Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted - Solar 3.0 - Developer Insight
  12. Sonic The Hedgehog 2: The Brute Force Power Of Knuckles

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Artwork Reveal

The Vault edition is said to include:

  • Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips
  • Red Team 141 Operator Pack: Ghost, Soap, Price, Farah Operators
  • FJX Cinder Weapon Vault
  • 10 Hours 2XP + 2WXP
  • Ghost Legacy Pack: 12 Operator Skins & 10 Weapon Blueprints
  • Early Access to the Open Beta

"Welcome to the new era of Call of Duty. Preorder the Cross-Gen Bundle for Early Access to the Open Beta--first on PS4 and PS5," Activision says in a preorder deal seemingly found in Vanguard's files.

This leak not only confirms Activision will continue its ongoing deal of PlayStation-exclusive content and preorder bonuses for Call of Duty, but that the next Call of Duty will still arrive on last-gen consoles.

Leaks and rumors will likely continue until Activision's full reveal, and here is everything we know so far about for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Information is also leaking about the Warzone 2 sequel, which includes map details and new features for the battle royale.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)