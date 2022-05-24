Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Preorder And Beta Details Leaked With Vanguard Update

On May 24, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was announced to be arriving on October 28, and now thanks to Vanguard's Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded update, players are quickly discovering even more information in Vanguard's game files.

According to CharlieIntel, three editions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been revealed. There's a Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Bundle, and a Vault Edition of the game, which is packed with things like bonus operator skins and battle pass tier skips.

The Vault edition is said to include:

Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips

Red Team 141 Operator Pack: Ghost, Soap, Price, Farah Operators

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

10 Hours 2XP + 2WXP

Ghost Legacy Pack: 12 Operator Skins & 10 Weapon Blueprints

Early Access to the Open Beta

"Welcome to the new era of Call of Duty. Preorder the Cross-Gen Bundle for Early Access to the Open Beta--first on PS4 and PS5," Activision says in a preorder deal seemingly found in Vanguard's files.

This leak not only confirms Activision will continue its ongoing deal of PlayStation-exclusive content and preorder bonuses for Call of Duty, but that the next Call of Duty will still arrive on last-gen consoles.

Leaks and rumors will likely continue until Activision's full reveal, and here is everything we know so far about for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Information is also leaking about the Warzone 2 sequel, which includes map details and new features for the battle royale.