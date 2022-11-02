Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Frustrated With The UI Make Their Own

A Call of Duty player made clean mock-ups of their ideal Modern Warfare 2 experience.

By on

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's UI design has received many complaints saying it's both cluttered and confusing. Now, players are making revamped designs of their own.

As spotted by GamesRadar, Reddit user InterventX posted their own mockup of a cleaner interface. It incorporates some elements of the current UI, such as the top menu bar. However, it emphasizes single, strong images with a more minimalist design. It also includes all of the competitive multiplayer modes on a single screen, letting players view all the options without need to scroll. This UI, of course, is just a mock-up of a couple screens. Developing and programming a new UI for a game as large and complex as Modern Warfare II will take a dedicated design team.

However, this redesign was well received by the community on Reddit, clearly articulating a need for a new design. Modern Warfare 2 already received some UI shakeups from beta to launch, but evidently those changes were not enough to satisfy players. According to a report from What If Gaming, Activision is planning to further change the UI in the future, but when or how (or whether the report is accurate) is still up in the air.

In other recent Modern Warfare 2 news, ranked play will be arriving in 2023. The sequel also reached $800 million in revenue just three days after it launched, breaking several records for the meteorically successful shooter franchise.

