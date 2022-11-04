Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Believe Easter Egg Teases Second Warzone Map

Call of Duty players will soon be dropping onto the new Al Mazrah battle royale map, as Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16 with the start of Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2. However, a campaign Easter egg already has some players feeling confident in the location of a second Warzone map that could be arriving after Al Mazrah.

As discovered by Easter egg hunter Geeky Pastimes, there is a map that can be viewed in Modern Warfare 2's campaign mission called El Sin Nombre. Following along with the mission's objective to reach Diego's room for a keycard, Geeky Pastimes took notice of a large map on the table inside Diego's room. This could easily be overlooked as just decor, but he and other players are already speculating it means something more.

This does look a LOT like a new Warzone map. Imagine if we got two early on and it rotated between them!

I've cleared it up as much as I can - what do you think? Warzone map? https://t.co/2MZdpkI2Uv pic.twitter.com/orezuxgtg3 — GeekyP (@geekypastimes) November 4, 2022

The map is labeled as Las Almas, which is the Mexican city featured in parts of Modern Warfare 2's campaign, and it's where players meet Task Force 141's newest ally, Alejandro Vargas. It's also a city featured in the multiplayer maps of Mercado Las Almas and Guijarro.

This find might be nothing more than room décor meant to fit the mission's locale, but Diego's map doesn't just look like any regular map. This map of Las Almas looks much like the design created for Warzone's Verdansk and Caldera maps. As Geeky Pastimes points out in his video, map assets are often reused in Call of Duty, and it wouldn't have been a surprise to see a Caldera or Verdansk map being used, but the fact that the developer went to the trouble to make a Las Almas map could serve as a tease for what's to come.

The confirmed map of Al Mazrah features Modern Warfare 2 campaign and multiplayer locations, such as Taraq, Sa'id City, Sarrif Bay, Hydroelectric, and Fortress. Having a Las Almas secondary map feels plausible here, as these were two of the main areas of the campaign's focus. Twitter user Kalinine has already spotted Modern Warfare 2's Santa Sena and Guijarro multiplayer layouts on the potentially teased Las Almas map, making this image even more likely to be the real deal.

Additionally, a second map for Warzone 2.0 shouldn't be too shocking, as Warzone's Verdansk and Caldera were both eventually accompanied by a secondary Resurgence map for close-quarters action and respawn modes. Based on the map image, Las Almas doesn't look to be the small size of Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep, so it's uncertain what the plans could be for a larger map to compete with Al Mazrah.

Warzone is set to include the new DMZ mode at launch, which is described as an extraction mode and "sandbox experience" played out on the Al Mazrah map. It's possible a large Las Almas map could become home to additional DMZ experiences and limited-time modes.

Of course, nothing is set until Activision makes an official announcement. Make sure to check out all the details announced for Warzone 2.0 and DMZ mode, including the new circle mechanics and Gulag changes. Here is everything we know so far about Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 content.