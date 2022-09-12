Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Perks And Modes Teased Ahead Of Beta

Activision is set to reveal Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer at the Call of Duty: Next event on September 15, but a few perks and modes have seemingly been teased in the latest promo clip for the event.

Over the weekend, the official Call of Duty account tweeted out a short clip to count down the days until Call of Duty: Next, which is an event set to reveal Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and discuss upcoming Call of Duty releases. As spotted by CharlieIntel, the four seconds of the countdown clip includes a few multiplayer teasers.

The clip shows a quick collage of images with operators and map layouts, and there are a few different icons that longtime fans will be familiar with. The mode icons for Domination and Capture the Flag are both visible in the top-left of the background. Domination has served as a staple objective game mode for every Call of Duty game, while the once-popular Capture the Flag mode hasn't been included in the launch of many recent entries of the franchise.

Additionally, the bottom-left of the teaser includes icons for multiplayer perks Double Time and Sleight of Hand, while Restock, Ghost, and Hardline are seen near the middle of the screen. These perks are commonly featured in Call of Duty multiplayer, and they are all currently featured in Warzone as well.

Live multiplayer gameplay and more information will be shared during the official reveal event, and here are all the details on how to watch Call of Duty: Next.

