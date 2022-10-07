Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC Trailer Reveals More Explosive Action

Following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's gameplay launch trailer, Activision has now shared a new PC trailer to detail some features players can expect with the October 28 launch.

Modern Warfare 2's PC trailer reveals campaign game footage captured on PC, highlighting some of the story action with Task Force 141. The familiar faces of Price, Ghost, Soap, and Gaz all make a brief appearance, but it's mostly explosive action sequences featuring typical Call of Duty antics like battles with Juggernaut soldiers, night missions, and over-the-top vehicle chases.

In addition to the game footage, the trailer mentions the game will have typical PC features such as ultrawide monitor support and 4K graphics. It also reminds players that Call of Duty's Ricochet anti-cheat will be live to combat cheaters on launch day.

Modern Warfare 2's campaign is playable a week early, starting October 20, for people who digitally preorder the game. Make sure to check out our Modern Warfare 2 preorder guide to learn more about the game's various editions, bonuses, and perks.

For those looking for minimum and recommended PC specs for Modern Warfare 2, Activision provided a rundown of recommendations, additional general PC settings, and options for the beta. Provided there might be some tweaks made to the requirements, these should mostly be the same for the game's launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Warzone's sequel will follow on November 16, and here is everything announced for Warzone 2.0, including Gulag changes, new circle mechanics, and more.