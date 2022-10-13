Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Offers Rewards For Completing The Campaign, Including A Powerful Gun

Activision is offering up "campaign completion rewards" for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and they include some nice perks for those who manage to finish the game. The campaign goes live on October 20 for people who preorder and October 28 for everyone else.

The rewards include special calling cards, double XP tokens, and even new Operator characters. Activision didn't say if these rewards will unlock chapter-by-chapter or all together upon completion of the entire game. It appears they may be unlocked on a chapter-by-chapter basis, as Activision said in a blog post that people who complete the "full campaign" will get another bonus, the Union Guard weapon blueprint.

This is a variant of Captain Price's signature weapon, and it comes with the Aim OP-V4 Reflex Optic, the SZ 1MW PEQ Laser, the FSS Covert V Silencer, and the Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel grip. With all of these attachments, Activision said it's a great starter weapon for players.

"Compared to the base weapon, this Weapon Blueprint offers more stability when aiming, reduced vertical and horizontal recoil, and a clear sight picture among other benefits like sound suppression," Activision said..

These completion rewards will be available in Modern Warfare II's multiplayer and Spec Ops when the game launches on October 28, so people who finish the campaign during the preorder-exclusive week can get some nice perks for the "official" launch day.

Campaign completion rewards include:

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

Union Guard Weapon Blueprint

All the perks

In addition to getting a first crack at the Modern Warfare II campaign, everyone who preorders the game gets the Red Team 141 Operator pack, the FJX Cinder weapon vault, the Season 01 battle pass, and 50 tier skips.

For more, check out GameSpot's breakdown of everything we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.