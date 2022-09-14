Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 New Gunsmith 2.0 Revealed

Infinity Ward is set to reveal Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15, but Activision has shared a new video to explain the changes coming to Call of Duty's Gunsmith feature this year.

Originally introduced in Modern Warfare 2019, Call of Duty's popular Gunsmith feature returns in Modern Warfare 2, allowing players to customize their guns with a variety of attachments tailored to their playstyle, but this new "Gunsmith 2.0" offers a new way for players to unlock attachments and build their loadout. The full video for the Gunsmith 2.0 can be viewed below.

While Call of Duty: Vanguard gave players a whopping 10 attachments to include in their custom gun build, Modern Warfare 2 is dialing back the limit on the attachments by only allowing players to equip five attachments. However, it also adds a whole new layer of complexity with the Gunsmith's new "Platform system."

The Gunsmith Platform feature is described as weapons grouped together to form a family of shared weapons. Weapons in the same platform will share unlocks, so players will be unlocking attachments for different weapons as they progress. Platforms even go beyond weapon class, for example, a family of weapons can include shared attachments across assault rifles, light machine guns, and the submachine guns class.

In addition to the expected weapon attachments like the optic, grip, and barrel, the new receiver attachment will also appear in the Gunsmith. As players use a weapon in-game, they'll unlock the new Receiver attachment. Once the receiver is unlocked for a gun, another weapon in the same Platform will be unlocked, including all the attachments the player unlocked with the previous weapon.

While it sounds a bit more complex and overwhelming than the past two versions of the Gunsmith, the developer says the Platform system was created to eliminate the weapon attachment grind from previous years. Players will no longer need to spend countless hours unlocking the same attachment over and over to use on different weapons.

Additional Gunsmith 2.0 information on the Call of Duty blog confirms players will have access to test weapon builds in a Firing Range in Modern Warfare 2, and more details on the feature would be announced during Call of Duty Next. In addition to the full multiplayer reveal, the event is also set to include details on Warzone 2 and the recently announced Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Here's how you can secure a spot for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta, which will launch the day after Call of Duty Next.