Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Map Marina Grand Prix Revealed, Included In The Beta

Activision has unveiled a new multiplayer map for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and fans may get to play it before too long in the upcoming beta. A new map called Marina Bay Grand Prix was revealed during the Call of Duty League finals on Sunday night, and like its name suggests, it's set on a race track.

This is a 6v6 map set in an urban race circuit. As you can see in the flythrough video below, it appears the map has dynamic elements like cars zipping by that could potentially kill you. The map seems to have tight indoor spaces for close-range firefights and long, open lanes for snipers. Take a look below.

Marina Bay Grand Prix will be featured in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta that begins September 16, first on PlayStation before coming to other platforms later on. For more, check out the full Modern Warfare 2 beta schedule to find out when you can play.

Beyond the inclusion of Marina Bay Grand Prix, however, Activision has yet to divulge exactly what the Modern Warfare 2 beta will include in terms of modes and maps.

The Modern Warfare 2 beta begins one day after the Call of Duty Next event on September 15. This showcase will include the full reveal of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and also feature some news on what's next for Warzone, among other things.