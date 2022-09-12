Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta Preload Begins Wednesday On PlayStation

It's a big week for Call of Duty, as Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta begins this Friday on PlayStation. Activision has now announced more specifics around the beta launch, including first details on pre-loading.

Pre-loading will begin Wednesday, September 14 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET for PlayStation members. Players need to preorder Modern Warfare 2 to get a code, or obtain one by some other means. The file size of the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer client was not announced, but that will become clear soon.

The Modern Warfare beta is exclusive to preorder users September 16-17, before opening to everyone on PlayStation from September 18-20. For the following weekend, Xbox and PC players can jump in, beginning first for people who preorder. An open beta for everyone on all platforms takes place September 24-26.

The MW2 multiplayer beta schedule

Players can earn rewards during the beta, and these items will carry forward when Modern Warfare 2 releases in October. For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of all the Modern Warfare 2 beta rewards.

The Call of Duty Next event takes place on September 15, and it will include the official reveal of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer gameplay as well as announcements for Warzone 2 and the recently revealed Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game.