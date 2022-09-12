Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Rewards Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta begins on September 16, starting with a weekend of PlayStation-exclusive access, and Activision has revealed all the rewards players can earn from participating.

A total of 10 different reward items can be earned for Modern Warfare 2 by leveling up in the beta, which include two weapon blueprints and an operator skin. Even though the first weekend of the beta is PlayStation-exclusive, Xbox and PC players will still have an opportunity to earn all 10 rewards during the cross-play beta for week two.

Modern Warfare 2 beta rewards

Once unlocked, these cosmetic items can be equipped during beta. These cosmetics are beta-exclusive rewards, so this will be the only opportunity to unlock these in-game items. Additionally, Activision says these rewards will also be available in the Warzone sequel releasing later this year.

Here is a full list of the rewards:

Emblem: "Smashed It": Unlocks at Operator Level 2

Charm: "Buckle Up": Unlocks at Operator Level 4

Player Cards: "Passed the Test": Unlocks at Operator Level 6

Sticker: "Operation First Blood": Unlocks at Operator Level 10

Weapon Blueprint: "Side Impact": Unlocks at Operator Level 15

Operator Skin: "Collision": Unlocks at Operator Level 18

Vinyl: "No Competition": Unlocks at Operator Level 19

Sticker: "Safety First": Unlocks at Operator Level 21

Vehicle Skin: "Floor It": Unlocks at Operator Level 26

Weapon Blueprint: "Frontal Impact": Unlocks at Operator Level 30

Here is everything you need to know to play the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta. Also, make sure to check out everything we know so far about Modern Warfare 2. We'll be learning even more details during the official multiplayer reveal at the Call of Duty Next event, which will include announcements for Warzone 2 and the recently revealed Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game.