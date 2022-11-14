Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 May Get Custom Killcams - Report

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II may receive customizable killcams in the future, according to a leaker who has accurately revealed unannounced details about the game in the past.

The news comes from RalphsValve (via Insider Gaming) in the form of two tweets. One tweet claims players will be able to choose between Final Kills or Play of the Game sequences in a future update, and that each will be highly customizable with the ability to display messages, GIFs, certain audio, and more. There will also reportedly be templates for players to choose from.

#ModernWarfare2 is getting customisable Kill-Cams.

You can select between Play of the Game or a Final Kill - you’ll also be able to extensively edit in Graphics, Messages, Audio, GIFS, and Templates.

In a follow-up tweet, RalphsValve posted an image of an Activision Blizzard patent application for a "System and Method for Customizing a Replay of One or More Game Events in a Video Game." The patent is listed with a publication date of October 20, 2022 and shows an artist rendition of a screenshot from a game that looks incredibly similar to Call of Duty. It shows the ability to add or edit graphics, messages, audio, and video as part of a "replay customization interface." If there was any question the patent is intended for Call of Duty, the mock-image even goes so far to include the name of well-known perks like Scavenger, Cold-Blooded, and Ninja.

It's unclear if RalphsValve's claim that Modern Warfare II will receive customizable Final Kills or Play of the Games is based on additional insider knowledge or is based solely on the aforementioned patent. Game companies file patents for new features all the time, and the fact that the patent exists does not explicitly mean the feature is in the works or that its arrival is imminent.

However, Modern Warfare II receiving such a feature wouldn't be out of left field. A similar, albeit much simpler, version of the alleged feature is present in 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard, which allows players to select different borders for its killcams.

The first season of Modern Warfare II is set to begin on November 16 alongside the launch of the free-to-play Warzone 2.0, bringing with it major changes to the game's battle pass and Prestige systems. Fans recently got their first real look at Warzone 2.0's battle royale gameplay, as well as a preview of its new Escape-From-Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode.