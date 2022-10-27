Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Neymar And Pogba Operators

According to a reported leak from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, football stars Neymar and Pogba are coming to the military shooter as playable characters sometime down the road. This much was suggested ahead of launch, but now that the game is out in the wild, people have found the Operator skins and published images of them.

As you can see in the image below, the Neymar and Pogba Operator skins look pretty great. There is no word yet as to when the footballers may come to Modern Warfare II, if this leak is indeed real, but it's a World Cup year and both athletes are set to compete for Brazil and France, respectively. So a release sometime later this year around the time of the big tournament could make sense.

Pogba and Neymar in the new Call of Duty 🎮 pic.twitter.com/uN4A5mXhQY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 27, 2022

The originator of the Operator leak, The Ghost of Hope on Twitter, also suggested that Messi is coming to Modern Warfare II as well. Activision has yet to announce any footballers coming to Call of Duty, so take this information with a grain of salt for now. As for Messi, it was just announced that he's coming to PUBG Mobile, so this wouldn't be his first video game crossover.

Some upcoming unreleased Operators for #ModernWarfareII

Aksel

Connor

Klaus

Luna

Messi

Neymar

Pogba

Roze

Reyes

Gromsco pic.twitter.com/zkzpPH8P57 — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 9, 2022

Modern Warfare II's campaign has been playable since October 20 for people who preordered the game. The full game--comprising campaign and multiplayer--launches on October 28 for console and PC.

For more, check out GameSpot's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign review and read up on everything you need to know about pre-loading and launch times.