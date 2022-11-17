Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Steam's Most-Popular Paid Game Right Now

We already knew that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 sold a lot of copies, but it appears to be one of the biggest entries in the series in several years. Currently, Modern Warfare 2 is Steam's most-played paid game by a massive margin, with a peak player-count of 450,000 in the past 24 hours.

For comparison's sake, that's several times larger than GTA V's current player-count, as well as significantly higher than free-to-play titans like PUBG and Apex Legends. GTA V is the second-place winner in the paid games category, with 120,000 players. Survival favorite Rust comes in at number three with 77,000.

It's been an exciting time for Call of Duty fans, as the recent launch of Warzone 2.0 and the first season of Modern Warfare 2 has ignited player interest in the game to historic levels. The new Modern Warfare 2 patch includes a new battle pass, a new battle royale map, and several new modes, including the Escape from Tarkov-inspired DMZ for Warzone 2.0.

Call of Duty's seemingly eternal success has caused it to become a flashpoint in Microsoft's bid to purchase Activision Blizzard. In a recent statement, Xbox boss Phil Spencer stated Call of Duty would continue to appear on PlayStation consoles for the foreseeable future.