Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Free With Xbox Series S At Target

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has emerged as one of the hottest games of the year, and if you're looking to join that action and the current generation of gaming, then get ready for some good news. Over on Target, purchasing an Xbox Series S console will add a free digital copy of Modern Warfare II. Since the game costs $70 on its own, you're essentially getting the Xbox Series S for only $230. That's quite the deal.

This deal is for the Cross-Gen bundle specifically, which means that it'll also work on your account on an Xbox One console. While it doesn't have the sheer hardware horsepower of the Series X, the Series S is no slouch and has become the most affordable system of the new generation of console gaming.

It can still provide a great 1080p - 1440p graphical experience, and it has all the other modern Xbox benefits such as Smart Delivery, and lightning-fast load times thanks to its SSD, and it comes packaged with the excellent Xbox wireless controller. It's small but adorable, and Modern Warfare II easily keeps pace on that machine without major concessions.

As for the game, Modern Warfare II has been a huge hit so far. One of the fastest-selling games on PlayStation, it has set new records for the franchise and it has a gritty wartime story full of great missions and setpiece moments. The multiplayer is as strong as ever, and the free-to-play battle royale Warzone 2 arrives later this month.