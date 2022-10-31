Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Includes Toggleable Tinnitus Setting

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows you to turn off its explosion tinnitus effect.

By

Comments

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 includes a tinnitus setting that players can toggle on and off. The optional effect, which simulates the real-life ringing in ears that can be caused by close proximity to explosions and gunfire, is a fun addition to the franchise that's been around for some form or fashion for years now.

However, not all shooter fans want to hear that effect for the hundreds of hours that they'll put into the game's multiplayer--especially if they suffer from real-life tinnitus. As such, this setting gives players the power to reduce its potency at will.

This setting has some players requesting other such settings. For example, one Reddit user suggests that you should be able to adjust the snow-white effect of flashbangs to black, in order to avoid blinding players in darkened rooms. Battlefield 2042 added this setting, and players have encouraged other developers to follow suit.

In other Modern Warfare 2 news, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently re-confirmed that all Call of Duty games will continue to release on PlayStation as long as PlayStation exists. Modern Warfare 2 is a huge hit, with Sony announcing that it's the biggest Call of Duty launch in the history of the PlayStation Store.

