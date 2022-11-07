Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Hits $1 Billion In Revenue In 10 Days, Faster Than Any Past CoD Title

Activision Blizzard has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has surpassed $1 billion in global sell-through revenue over its first 10 days since release on October 28. Modern Warfare II made $1 billion faster than any previous Call of Duty game, surpassing the previous record-holder, which was 2012's Black Ops II ($1 billion in 15 days).

This follows Activision's previous announcement that Modern Warfare II earned $800 million in global sell-through revenue in three days. Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto V remains the fastest-selling game of all time based on launch revenue, as the game minted $1 billion in revenue in three days.

Activision also pointed out that Modern Warfare II players have collectively logged more than 200 million hours of game time and played more than 1 billion matches.

"The incredible momentum driving Modern Warfare II is a direct reflection of the energy and passion of the Call of Duty community," Call of Duty GM Johanna Faries said. "As we look ahead to an unprecedented level of support for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0's launch next week, we are motivated to deliver again for the best player community in the world."

While Modern Warfare II is expected to have a massive year for commercial success, Bandai Namco's Elden Ring will finish 2022 as the best-selling game in the US, according to the NPD. Elden Ring released back in February, though, so it's not a perfect or fair comparison.

As Faries stated, Warzone 2.0 will be released on November 16, and it's expected to have a big launch. Another new Call of Duty game, Warzone Mobile, is set for release in 2023.

Activision Blizzard will announce its latest earnings figures today, November 7, so keep checking back for more on how Call of Duty and the company overall is performing.

For more on Modern Warfare II, check out GameSpot's Modern Warfare II campaign and Modern Warfare II multiplayer reviews.