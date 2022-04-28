Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2– Here's All The Details And Rumors So Far

Activision has officially begun teasing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, claiming that the game will deliver a "new era" for Call of Duty. As we wait on more concrete details on 2022's new entry, let's break down the rumors and everything we know so far about this year's return to modernized Call of Duty.

Call of Duty 2022's developer, title, and logo revealed

Back in February, Activision confirmed Infinity Ward as the developer for 2022's Call of Duty game. Modern Warfare 2019 was a huge success for Call of Duty, so it's no real surprise that Infinity Ward would return to the series for their next release. Activision also officially announced the title and logo for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on April 28.

The animated logo revealed by the Call of Duty Twitter account meshes the "M" and the "W" and the "II" together, while the included hashtag reads the title as Modern Warfare 2. The logo's animation does offer a subtle teaser as well. As pointed out on Twitter by Chaosxsilencer, Modern Warfare's iconic Task Force 141 logo can be seen when you slow the animation down.

MW2 already dropping easter eggs in their new logo!#TaskForce141 pic.twitter.com/b3nP7FLHdp — Chaos (@Chaosxsilencer) April 28, 2022

Much of Modern Warfare 2019's post-launch story revolved around Captain Price building up his iconic task force from the original series. So while unsurprising, fans can rejoice that Captain Price has recruited their favorite Modern Warfare characters yet again.

Modern Warfare 2 release date and platforms

An official release date hasn't been revealed for Modern Warfare 2, but the expected release date is sometime in fall of 2022. Past Call of Duty titles have launched between October and November, so 2022's Modern Warfare 2 will likely follow suit. There is a slight chance that poor Vanguard sales and reception could lead to an earlier release than expected, but players should still plan for a typical fall launch.

As far as what platforms players can expect, journalist and leaker Tom Henderson claims that Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on current and past-gen consoles, but suggests that this could be the last year Call of Duty does so.

Modern Warfare 2 story rumors

So far, the storyline for Modern Warfare 2 is mostly just a mystery. Additional rumors from Tom Henderson suggest that the campaign in Modern Warfare sequel's will follow US soldiers going to war against Colombian drug cartels. Regardless if there's truth to these rumors, we now know that Task Force 141 will be involved.

Maps, modes, and other rumors

Rumors should always be taken with a grain of salt, but Modern Warfare 2 has generated some pretty interesting rumors about innovative modes and remastered maps.

Tom Henderson claims that Modern Warfare 2 will include a new game mode called DMZ. Instead of Call of Duty's past complementary game modes like Zombies or Spec Ops, Henderson describes this as being Call of Duty's take on Escape From Tarkov, which is a mix of battle royale and survival game elements.

Another notable leaker for Call of Duty, RalphsValve, suggested back in November that Infinity Ward was bringing Task Force 141 back for Modern Warfare 2. The leaker also shared Henderson's claims of a story centered around a Columbian drug cartel. They also suggested that Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer would include several throwback maps. If RalphValve's leaks continue to prove true, players could be seeing 2009's Modern Warfare 2's maps of Favela, Terminal, Highrise, Shipment, and Quarry return in this rebooted series.

Warzone 2 details

Players can expect a clean slate for Warzone 2, which Activision recently confirmed is built from the ground-up alongside Modern Warfare 2. This news comes shortly after Warzone developers confirmed the current version of Warzone with Black Ops and Vanguard content had become bloated, and ultimately apologizing for the state of Warzone in Season 1.

Additionally, Activision teased that Warzone 2 will have "groundbreaking innovations" to be revealed later this year.

We'll be updating these details and rumors are more information surfaces for Modern Warfare 2. Currently, Call of Duty Season 3 is underway for both Vanguard and Warzone. Godzilla and King Kong are scheduled to arrive to Warzone's Caldera map with the Operation Monarch event.