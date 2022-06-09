Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has No Zombies Mode Or Destruction In Multiplayer

New information has come to light about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 specifically around what the game will not include compared to previous entries in the series.

CharlieIntel reports that Modern Warfare 2 will not have a Zombies mode. This isn't a big surprise, as 2019's Modern Warfare also didn't have a Zombies mode. The mode is more commonly associated with the Black Ops series, though it did appear in 2015's Advanced Warfare via an Exo Zombies variant.

It was also confirmed that Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer will not have any destruction elements like 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard did. The campaign will have destruction, but not multiplayer.

Multiplayer design director Geoffrey Smith told VentureBeat plainly, "We're not doing destruction. We can't really afford it on a large scale across the map."

While Modern Warfare 2 won't have the kind of destruction that Vanguard had--where players could completely blast their way through some structures--players can still damage some map elements.

"We're doing as much as we can–it's better to phrase it as damage. Showing damage, showing wear, showing what's happened without actually popping out structural pieces," Smith said.

Infinity Ward co-studio head Patrick Kelly added that the studio considered destruction at one point in development but ultimately decided against it due to the challenges associated with implementing it.

"The challenges you run into, once you incorporate full destruction, it's very difficult to create a play space where you would call it an appropriate combat space," Kelly said. "If you can punch through walls, everything like that. At the other end of the spectrum, if you have more of a purely--I don't want to call it just cosmetic, but where you can't shoot holes through the walls, things like that, you also end up with the challenge of visibility. Now you have variable backdrops. You have to do other things in terms of room lighting and fill and all these other things where you're artificially representing things and characters in the environment."

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, and it costs $70 across all platforms. For more, check out GameSpot's recent preview of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

