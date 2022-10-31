Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has "Biggest" PlayStation Store Launch Of All Time For CoD Series

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was just released on Friday, and it had a massive launch on PlayStation. The company has announced that Modern Warfare II has become the "biggest PlayStation Store launch" of all time for the Call of Duty series. This includes both preorders and day-one sales, Sony said.

Sony did not provide a specific sales number for Modern Warfare II on PlayStation, however. The game is seemingly performing well on other platforms, too (of course), as Modern Warfare II ranks No. 1 on the Xbox best-seller list and is topping the charts on PC via Steam as well.

Video game sales across the industry are continuing to trend toward digital and away from physical, so it makes logical sense that Modern Warfare II would have set this digital PlayStation Store record. Modern Warfare II also achieved this sales record at a higher price: $70, which is the new normal for many AAA games. Just how well Modern Warfare II sold for physical copies relative to other games remains to be seen.

Each year's Call of Duty game is historically a best-seller for its launch month and entire year, so it's no surprise to see Modern Warfare II seemingly get off to a good start. In a change from historical precedent, however, Modern Warfare II isn't expected to be 2022's best-selling game in the US. From Software's Elden Ring, which released in February, is projected to break Call of Duty's win streak and finish No. 1 for 2022.

Congratulations to @InfinityWard and @Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for a Call of Duty game (including preorders and day one sales).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now available for PS4 and PS5! pic.twitter.com/CU9GG853DI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 31, 2022

Modern Warfare II isn't the only new Call of Duty game coming this year, as Warzone 2.0 is set for release in a few weeks, on November 16. There is also a new Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile title in the works.

This is all happening as Call of Duty's future remains uncertain given Microsoft's pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the Call of Duty series, and all of the company's developers. Microsoft has pledged to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for the foreseeable future, but the specifics are unknown at this juncture.

It's been reported that there will not be a new mainline Call of Duty game in 2023, and in its place, Activision is said to be developing a lot of post-launch content for Modern Warfare II to help make up for it.

For more, check out GameSpot's Modern Warfare II campaign review.