Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Guns Arrive In Fallout 4 Thanks To Modders

Thanks to the technical wizardry of hard-working modders, you can now add a portion of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's vast arsenal to your Fallout 4 game.

As spotted by Eurogamer, the mods are from the modder WarfightersWorkshop, who has been hard at work modding in Call of Duty weapons into Fallout 4 for a long time. The mods attempt to duplicate the feel, model, and customizability of the weapons into Fallout 4, going so far as into import sounds from Call of Duty to make sure the feel is just right.

So far you can mod the M4 Assault Rifle and the Signal 50 Sniper into your game. You can add the weapons by installing the mod, then by finding the weapons in the locked armory room in Fort Hagen, crafting them, or using the console command to add them to your inventory. Fair warning, though: these mods will only work with versions of Fallout 4 patched to 1.10.163+

Fallout 4's modding scene is still going strong seven years after the game's release. Developers of the ambitious Fallout London mod were even offered jobs at Bethesda itself. In Modern Warfare 2 news, a new update has fixed various map exploits and fans frustrated with the UI have tried their hand at mocking up one of their own.