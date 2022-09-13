Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gets First Map Layout Revealed

As we inch closer to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's October 28 release date, Activision is throwing out more and more teasers for the game's multiplayer. A tweet from the Call of Duty Twitter account has now revealed the overhead layout for one of Modern Warfare 2's new maps.

"Want a sneak peek of one of our favorite new maps?" the Call of Duty account tweeted on September 13, which adds another teaser just ahead of Modern Warfare 2's upcoming multiplayer reveal at Call of Duty Next on September 15.

We hope we kept you on your toes! Your patience is 100% appreciated 💚

Here's the full map below: pic.twitter.com/yHM5cHD77F — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 13, 2022

Activision doesn't include a name with the image, so all we have is a map layout with plenty of building space and a few circular structures. Based on the road wrapping around the out-of-bounds area of the map, some were quick to speculate this is Marina Bay Grand Prix, which is an urban race circuit map previously shown off during the Call of Duty League finals last month. However, CharlieIntel suggests the map layout is for Museum, which is a map that was showcased during the Modern Warfare 2 reveal event in June.

Infinity Ward has confirmed that it scaled back all of Modern Warfare 2's standard multiplayer maps to cater to traditional 6v6 matches, while Ground War has separate "battle maps" built from day one specifically for those large-scale modes.

In addition to the full multiplayer reveal at Call of Duty Next, the event presentation is also set to include details on Warzone 2 and the recently announced Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Here's how you can secure a spot for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta, which will launch the day after Call of Duty Next.

In other Call of Duty news, Activision announced a new Call of Duty Code of Conduct that all players must acknowledge before jumping into the beta, which is part of the publisher's effort to cut back on toxicity in-game.