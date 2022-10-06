Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay Launch Trailer Has Arrived

Activision has released the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gameplay launch trailer, and it looks very impressive. The trailer spotlights Modern Warfare II's campaign and provides some flashes of what to expect in terms of the story. It looks like terrorism and the war on drugs are at the heart of this story.

The trailer also reveals that actor Glenn Morshower (Bloodline, Ozark) is returning to the Call of Duty series, lending his voice and likeness to the game. Check out the trailer below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II continues the story of Task Force 141 in the aftermath of 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Price and Ghost return, along with a series of new cast members as they fight another global war.

The Modern Warfare II campaign is playable a week early, starting October 20, for people who preorder. You can check out GameSpot's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II preorder guide to learn more about the new Call of Duty game's various editions, bonuses, and perks.

Modern Warfare II's multiplayer will go live on October 28 when the game releases officially. It's not the only new Call of Duty game coming this year, as Warzone 2.0 arrives in November.