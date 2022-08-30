Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay Has Reportedly Leaked

What looks to be new gameplay footage from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has leaked online ahead of a bigger reveal set for September during the Call of Duty Next event.

Footage posted on Twitter shows a gameplay sequence where the player hijacks a truck, vaults into the driver's seat, and then proceeds to race down the road and fire at enemies driving by. The video is not good quality and doesn't provide any context on what's being shown. In fact, it's not even confirmed that this is Modern Warfare II, though it is believed to be.

Footage and details for new Call of Duty games leaking online before they are officially released is nothing new for the series.

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see official footage, however, as Activision's big Call of Duty Next event is coming up on September 15. During this event, the company will show off Modern Warfare II's multiplayer, discuss the new mobile game, Project Aurora, and share more details on Warzone 2.0.

The Modern Warfare II multiplayer is just a few weeks away, set to begin September 16 on PlayStation before coming to other platforms later on. Fans who pre-order get in first.

Modern Warfare 2's campaign will be playable a week early

Gallery

Modern Warfare II launches on October 28, but those who pre-order can start playing the campaign a full week early.