Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Features Multiplayer Raids

Three players will work together to solve puzzles and blast baddies in Call of Duty's first-ever raids.

By on

Comments

In a first for the Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature raids, Activision announced today during the Call of Duty Next event. They won't be available at launch, however.

Raids are described as a "whole new experience" for Call of Duty. They take the form of a three-player co-op "engagement" that Activision says will require "teamwork and strategic puzzle-solving" in between intense firefights. That's all Activision had to say about raids in Modern Warfare 2.

Activision confirmed raids are coming after launch, but didn't say when or if there might be any extra fee associated with playing them.

Raids are known to be exciting and challenging in other games that have them, like Bungie's Destiny 2. As mentioned, the Call of Duty series has never had raids, so it'll be interesting to see how they are implemented.

As for what we do know about Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, Activision's Call of Duty Next event brought a lot of news, including details on a third-person mode and PlayStation-exclusive content. Check out GameSpot's rundown of the biggest news from Call of Duty Next to learn more.

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, but the multiplayer beta starts September 16 on PlayStation. As for Warzone 2.0, it releases on November 16 bundled with a new extraction mode called DMZ.

